What is the basic neurobiology of recovery?

Remember the lesson on the neurobiology of addiction? Remember how drugs send the reward pathway into overdrive? The last module covered how medications can help quiet the overactive mesolimbic pathway to reduce cravings. This module covers ways to strengthen the pathways to the prefrontal cortex. In this lesson, you will understand how the same parts of the brain that get hijacked by addiction can be rewired for recovery. You'll walk away with some practical lifestyle changes your patients can make to help aid the recovery. Thiis is important to know because many individuals with substance use disorders want to hear about the neurobiology of recovery, what helps wellness. There are a variety of factors that are part of the neurobiological basis of recovery, such as a stress response, but we won't be covering that today. I feel most important is to think about neuroplasticity. Thanks to neuroplasticity, the brain is able to be molded and form throughout the entire lifespan. It can make new connections and form new memories. Parts not used with time tend to be pruned away, like a cherry tree. Recovery is about making the right decisions to have positive environmental influences, to encourage healthy thoughts and behaviors and grow a healthy brain. Let's refresh your memory of the brain with a quick quiz. The prefrontal cortex is the area of the brain that is most needed for recovery activities. Unfortunately, the long-term effects of substance use can reduce functioning in this area. Therefore, the very thing we are asking individuals to do, utilize their prefrontal cortex, is the one thing that they will have the greatest difficulty doing. Recovery is a challenge, but one that is doable and attainable. Treatment works by redirecting traffic from overused neural pathways to previously underused neural pathways. So each time we resist a harmful craving, make a decision that aligns with our goals, or increase the length of time since our last use, communication with the prefrontal cortex becomes stronger. Automatic urges become weaker and weaker, allowing for the predominance of cognitive processes that promote self-control. Helps us say no. Over time, drug-seeking behavior, thoughts and cravings reduce in intensity. So our old, healthy pathways are restored and new healthy pathways are formed. A stronger prefrontal cortex means that thinking before acting starts to take effect. Of course genetics plays a role in how easy this is to do or how long it takes to do it, as we are all a unique combination of many factors. You can think of it this way. It is easiest for a toddler to learn several languages, but even us old folks can learn a new language. It just may take more work as some of those language neurons have been pruned away. But we can grow them back, and some of us find it harder than others. During recovery, new experiences integrate into the hippocampus. Our brain reacts positively to new experiences by increasing dopamine transmission in the hippocampus, the area of the brain where memories are stored. Each time we have a new experience like learning a new skill or meeting a goal, we strengthen the relationship between the prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus. As a result, we are better able to make decisions while also using our memory for considering risk for relapse, long-term goals, all of these leading to maintaining sobriety. Neural connections between the prefrontal cortex and the amygdala, the area of the brain that regulates emotions, are strengthened. By becoming more aware of our emotions, feelings and thoughts, we are better able to react in situations in a way that aligns with our goals. Studies suggest that greater attunement to our inner emotional processes lead to overall improvement in attention, planning for the future and response inhibition, which is the ability to suppress actions that interfere with our goals. So how can a patient increase chances of recovery? One secret is to increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF. BDNF can be thought of as a vitamin for your brain cells or neurons. While not an actual vitamin, it is considered one of the most important neorotrophic proteins that grow healthy neurons, synaptic connections, and is regarded as universally important in your nervous system. Promoting neurogenesis, or new neurons at any age. To go over the benefits, high BDNF helps cognitive functioning. It prevents cell death, it minimizes neurotransmitter dysfunction. It helps thwart a variety of physical and mental diseases such as depression. It promotes memory formation. Low BDNF affects circadian rhythm and sleep regulation, often disrupted with substance abuse. What can patients do to increase BDNF? Increase exercise, reduce sugar and saturated fat, keep a healthy weight. This is important, as obesity decreases BDNF. Increase vitamin D through sunlight, increase social connection with friends, family, acquaintances who are sober. Staying engaged with others increases BDNF. So self-help groups can help in more ways than one. Reduce sources of stress, as both chronic and acute stress lowers levels of BDNF. Consider omega-3 fatty acids, specifically containing DHA, which is the part responsible for increasing levels of BDNF. If a patient is depressed, anti-depressants are well-established to increase the levels. If a patient is bipolar, lithium is known to increase BDNF. What other activities impact neurobiology and promote recovery? Mindfulness, yoga, meditation and being in nature promote neuroplasticity, neural connections, improves memory and lower stress hormones that can lead to relapse. Cognitively stimulating activities like crossword puzzles, brain teasers and reading all improve the prefrontal cortex functioning. Learning new skills increases activity in the prefrontal cortex. You might even recommend as a place to learn new skills online for free. Thinking about art and creative outlets such as fine art, music and dance is a good start, and engaging in these activities directly is even better. Both admiring and exercising creativity promotes neuroplasticity. Keep these activities in mind as you advise and collaborate with your patients. Some activities will naturally appeal to them more so than others, and it's about finding that right fit. In closing, let's cover the key takeaways. During induction, the mesolimbic pathway, aka the reward pathway, is congested with substance related thoughts and behaviors. Recovery means retraining the brain by redirecting traffic from old harmful neural pathways into new, healthy neural pathways. Each time we resist a craving, make a decision that aligns with our goals and increase the length of time since our last use, the pathways in the prefrontal cortex becomes stronger. Brain derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, social interactions, new experiences with learning, yoga and mindfulness promote neuroplasticity, brain repair and new neural pathways in the prefrontal cortex. Hopefully this lesson provides the foundational basis for many of the available psychotherapies, self-help and other models of care that you will learn about in this module.