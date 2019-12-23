What is the role of family in addiction treatment?

Let's start the lesson with a quick question. True or false? Addiction is a family disease. True. A family unit is a dynamic system. Imagine a mobile hanging above a crib. When one part moves, the other pieces move accordingly, up, down, to the side, or even rotating in a circle. Same is true for families. We are separate pieces, but we move in response to each other. Families will often come to us looking for help, and we can give them hope, that families play an important role in recovery. The more families are involved, the more likely it is that the person will seek help. In this lesson, you will learn about three variably known strategies that family members can use to play an active role in their loved one's recovery, one of them with positive, replicated, evidence-based results from multiple randomized controlled trials. Please note that throughout the lesson, we will refer to the individual with an addiction as the identified patient, and to the family member as the concerned significant other. One way friends and family can take action is through a Johnson Model of intervention. You may already have a mental picture of what an intervention is like through depictions in the media. This is where family and friends of the identified patient gather in one room with a hired interventionist. The group confronts the identified patient about the damage their substance use has caused, and then explains what will happen if treatment is refused. Essentially, the family or social network presents an ultimatum. Go to rehab or we can't have you in our lives anymore. When carefully prepared, and done with the guidance of a competent, trained specialist, the identified patient is usually convinced that the only choice is to accept help, and begin the road to recovery. But interventions like this do little to address the quality of the relationships between the concerned significant others and the identified patient. Often, family members, and children in particular, need attention and support through ongoing counseling or peer-support groups. This style of intervention won't provide that key piece. One piece of guidance you can give someone that asks about this would be to see if there is a trained interventionist in their local area. Another resource for family members is Al-Anon, which is a 12-step based program for family members and friends of individuals with addiction. Parents, children, siblings, and spouses of the identified patient attend group meetings and work through the steps to uncover patterns within family dynamics that might contribute to unhealthy relationships and a sense of helplessness and anger. This approach focuses on the concerned significant other, and is not intended to effect change in the identified patient. Al-Anon aims to foster positive communication strategies, healthy boundaries, and personal introspection within the concerned significant other that can aid in improving their own quality of life, whether or not the identified patient ever admits they have a problem or seeks treatment. By actively attending meetings and applying the step work, a concerned significant other can experience a greater sense of self-control, develop self-efficacy in setting boundaries, and foster the capacity to accept the things we cannot change, as the well-known Serenity Prayer states. While the principles can be applied to any substance, Al-Anon focuses on alcohol-related issue specifically. Nar-Anon is the 12-step program for the concerned significant others of individuals with drug use disorders. Research finds that Al-Anon and Nar-Anon may improve the quality of life of the concerned significant other, but it has limited effect upon the identified patient entering treatment. As a provider, you may want to familiarize yourself with where open Al-Anon meetings are happening in your community. Remember that 12-step programs are free and widely available, making it a great place to start. A third option that is lesser known, but has the most robust research evidence, is CRAFT therapy, which stands for Community Reinforcement and Family Training. This therapy attempts to increase the likelihood of the identified patient entering treatment by targeting the way the family interacts with them. CRAFT coaches the concerned significant other in motivation building, in communication skills training, and in setting clear, compassionate boundaries. The concerned significant other receives contingency management training. For example, if you want to spend time with us, we expect you to be sober. Otherwise, we will without yelling, shaming or threatening, go over to my sister's house for the evening. In other words, CRAFT trains the concerned significant other to avoid our natural impulse to plead, threaten, or yell when the identified patient has used a substance. Instead of, "I can't believe you did this to me again. What is wrong with you?" The concerned significant other might say, "It doesn't seem like you're in a state where I can be with you right now." CRAFT has proven to be two to three times more effective than the Johnson intervention, or Al-Anon, Nar-Anon facilitation therapy in getting the identified patient into treatment. It is worked across ethnicities and various types of relationships, meaning spouse to spouse, parent to child, and sibling to sibling. Generally, in the research studies, the identified patient engage in treatment after only four to six concerned significant other sessions. No matter what the identified patient did, the concerned significant others reported improvement in their physical health and mental health symptoms of depression, anger, and anxiety. If a parent, spouse, child, or other concerned significant other is interested in taking action, they can look into the book "Beyond Addiction: How Science and Kindness Help People Change", and explore the Center for Motivation and Changes website for various resources. The bottom line is this, families often feel out of control and helpless. As a consequence, they're usually quite angry, anger that when directed at the identified patient may further fuel the addiction. These three strategies, an intervention, attending a 12-step program for concerned significant others, and CRAFT, give families some control to take action, and can increase the likelihood that the identified patient will enter treatment, with the most robust evidence pointing toward CRAFT as a useful strategy. These three approaches, all have some positive effects, and can be used in combination.