Which psychotherapies are available?

In this lesson, you will learn various forms of psychotherapies that are frequently used in treating substance use disorders. For many, it is the combination of medication and psychotherapy that will offer the best outcome, for others psychotherapy alone may be the treatment of choice. We do not anticipate that you will be prepared to offer these treatments or even be ready to suggest one treatment over the other. But rather we want you to know enough so that you feel comfortable talking with your patients about various psychotherapies they might be engaged in during treatment. For example, if you refer a patient to an intensive outpatient program, she might engage in several therapies over the course of a single week. Before we jump in, it's important to appreciate that no single treatment is effective for all individuals. Treatment should be matched to an individual's readiness for change and specific needs. For example, if there's co-morbidity, many therapies can be used in succession or in tandem. Let's pause the video here to see which of the following therapies you're most familiar with. Motivational enhancement therapy, 12-step facilitation therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, contingency management, relapse prevention, mindfulness based relapse prevention, psychodynamic psychotherapy, and the matrix model. Don't worry if you aren't familiar with any of these because we're going to review them now. Great. So let's start with motivational enhancement therapy. This is a relatively brief treatment, often four sessions that helps patients to identify the barriers to motivation, and target's ambivalence towards changing behavior. This is most frequently offered individually and early on in treatment since motivational interviewing techniques help a patient develop the motivation to engage in treatment and build a plan to change. In MET, the therapists will ask questions that seek to elicit self-motivating statements. This might sound like, tell me about your drinking. What do you like about drinking? What's positive about drinking for you, and what's the other side, what are your worries about drinking? In MET, the therapist is helping the patient to think about their situation and consider what they may want to do in order to move toward preparation and action. MET has been found to be particularly helpful in treating alcohol, nicotine and marijuana use disorders, both in engaging and treatment and decreasing use of the substance. Another therapy is 12-step facilitation therapy, 12-step facilitation therapy helps to engage patients and 12-step self-help groups, 12-step programs have been one of the most widely used therapies for the treatment of substance use disorders over the past 100 years. Key principles include acceptance, surrender and active involvement in 12-step meetings and activities. You'll learn a lot more about 12-step programs in another lesson. Like motivational enhancement therapy, this therapy is appropriate early on in treatment as we're helping a patient overcome ambivalence regarding participation and self-help programs. Another therapy that you will frequently hear about is cognitive behavioral therapy. People that use substances often have negative thoughts that typically result in unhealthy behaviors. In turn, the unhealthy behaviors reinforce those negative thoughts. CBT attempts to break that cycle. It's often offered with a 12-week manual based treatment protocol that helps the individual achieve cognitive and behavioral change to avoid turning to substances. Specifically patients develop coping skills that will help them anticipate, tolerate, and avoid triggers and high risk situations including any personal difficulties and emotional discomfort as well as recognize early signs of cravings and develop skills to help manage them. As an example, a therapist might learn that boredom is a major trigger for a patient substance use. The work here maybe to help identify and challenge the belief that life is boring without drugs. The goal would be to help the patient challenge the notion that life is boring without drugs and to have a plan for what to do when he does think that way. CBT is often used for psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety, and there are integrated CBT approaches that address co-morbidity. For example, acceptance and commitment therapy, mindfulness-based interventions and behavioral activation target the common processes that underlie both disorders. Another therapy is contingency management. Contingency management seeks to replace the rewarding effects of a substance with the possibility of a different reward. This may be in the form of a lottery type system where for each negative urine tox screen, the patient has an opportunity to pull a prize from a bowl that has vouchers of different sizes where the patients given a voucher for each drug-free urine that may be exchanged for items with the value increasing as there is a greater length of abstinence. While often used for drug-free urine screens, other behaviors like showing up for appointments or for medication compliance can be rewarded as well. Contingency management has been found to have more robust results for substances such as cocaine and opioids. Another CBT approach is relapse prevention. As the name suggests, this therapy and education hybrid helps patients develop coping skills to help prevent a return to using substances. It looks at elements that contribute to relapse including high risk situations, coping skills that the patient has, outcome expectancies, the effect of abstinence as well as lifestyle factors, urges and cravings. This approach helps the patient recognized that there are particular people or places that are tied to their use, like bars, streets with a regularly visited package store, where location to meet a dealer, so that efforts can be made to avoid these triggers. Next, we have mindfulness-based relapse prevention. This is a newer therapy that includes mindfulness practices and relapse prevention. Like some of the other therapies we've discussed, MBRP helps individuals to become more aware of triggers, patterns of behavior and automatic reactions that a person may have. But becoming increasingly mindful of what one is experiencing in the moment, patients learn to respond in ways that are healthier and ultimately helpful in maintaining treatment goals. In this way, the therapists can help restructure the patient's relationship to their thoughts rather than work to restructure the thought itself. For instance, mindfulness may increase awareness and tolerance of what precipitates a relapse, and if a lapse does occur mindfulness may minimize the extent of use and prevent a full-blown relapse by increasing awareness and decreasing feelings of guilt and negative thoughts associated with the lapse. Think of it this way, if there's a small fire while cooking in the kitchen, we usually would try to put it out on our own, we might call the someone nearby to help us, and then we'd call the fire department. We would try to minimize the damage. We wouldn't see the small fire and say, "Oh well, I'll just let the whole house burned down." But sometimes that is the thinking after a lapse. Often we hear of people slipping and feeling now that all the gains they've made are lost. That since they used once they might as well just keep using, that they failed, they feel guilty, they blame themselves and the result is that they let the house burn. Mindfulness trains the patient to avoid that common pattern of thinking. MBRP may be best-suited for patients that had begun treatment and are looking to maintain their treatment gains. Next, there is psychodynamic psychotherapy which helps patients gain insight into their lives through exploring aspects of themselves that they're not fully known to them. It may be short or long-term, it focuses on affect and expression of emotion as well as the patients defenses or efforts to avoid distressing thoughts. In this work, there is opportunity to identify recurrent themes and patterns, past experiences, interpersonal relationships and fantasy life. It may be particularly valuable in helping to address some of the co-morbid conditions in addition to the substance use. This treatment is an individual treatment and is not usually included as part of an intensive outpatient or residential program but rather would be more likely to be included after initial stabilization. The Matrix Model is a 16-week structured outpatient treatment that was developed as a comprehensive approach to treat addiction particularly for stimulants. Materials include elements from other treatment approaches including early recovery skills, relapse prevention, family education, self-help participation, urine testing, social support as well as education around medication assisted treatment. So let's briefly recap here. Motivational enhancement therapy and 12-Step facilitation are early efforts to engage a patient in treatment in the first place. CBT primarily helps with identifying cognitions and behaviors that promote continued substance use, triggers and developing coping strategies. CBT is the foundation for many other treatments and it can help a person engage in treatment, support their treatment and maintain their recovery. Contingency management rewards engagement and treatment by offering external rewards and positive reinforcers for successful recovery steps such as attending appointments in our negative urine screens. Mindfulness-based relapse prevention combines elements of CBT and meditation practices to sustain and maintain long-term treatment. Psychodynamic psychotherapy focuses on the unconscious mind and how past experiences and form present patterns. The matrix model is also comprehensive in nature seeking to address multiple areas of recovery particularly for those using stimulants. Please note, there are family therapies such as multidimensional family therapy and community reinforcement and family therapy that we didn't mention here but which will be covered in another lesson on the role of family. As you can see, there are many similarities in these therapies with primary goals of engaging the patient and treatment and helping to facilitate and maintain change. By shedding light on the thoughts and beliefs that cause unhealthy habits, there's room to develop new and enlivening responses and choices that can lead to a healthier way of experiencing oneself relationships in the world at large. We hope you've review and explore the psychotherapies so you feel comfortable talking to a patient through how treatment may look and how effective it can be. You may even become interested in learning more and perhaps even training to offer various treatments yourself.