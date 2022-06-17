Andrew Ng and Chris Manning on Natural Language Processing

DeepLearning.AI
Advanced Learning Algorithms
DeepLearning.AI

Course 2 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

Skills You'll Learn

Artificial Neural Network, Xgboost, Tensorflow, Tree Ensembles, Advice for Model Development

4.9 (2,211 ratings)

  5 stars
    93.21%
  4 stars
    6.19%
  3 stars
    0.27%
  2 stars
    0.13%
  1 star
    0.18%

AN

Aug 20, 2022

Really good introduction to machine learning notions and algorithms such as neural network and decision tree, with many informatives details about how to improve them and examples of implementation.

VN

Mar 10, 2023

I had to put extra effort on this one as it delivers broader knowledge on Neural Networks and Decision Trees. Really liked the Fairness, Bias and Ethics section, I'll keep those into consideration.

From the lesson

Decision trees

This week, you'll learn about a practical and very commonly used learning algorithm the decision tree. You'll also learn about variations of the decision tree, including random forests and boosted trees (XGBoost).

Andrew Ng and Chris Manning on Natural Language Processing

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

  • Placeholder

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

  • Placeholder

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

