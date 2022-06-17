The computation graph is a key idea in deep learning, and it is also how programming frameworks like TensorFlow, automatic compute derivatives of your neural networks. Let's take a look at how it works. Let me illustrate the concept of a computation graph with a small neural network example. This neural network has just one layer, which is also the output layer, and just one unit in the output layer. It takes us inputs x, applies a linear activation function and outputs deactivation a. More specifically this output is a equals wx plus b. This basically linear regression, but expressed as a neural network with one output unit. Given the output, the cause function is then 1/2a, that is the predicted value minus the actual observed value of y. For this small example, we're only going to have a single training example, where the training example is the input x equals negative 2. The ground truth output value y equals 2, and the parameters of this network are; w equals 2 and b equals 8. What I'd like to do is show how the computation of the cause function J can be computed step by step using a computation graph. Just as a reminder, when learning, we like to view the cause function J as a function of the parameters w and b. Let's take the computation of J and break it down into individual steps. First, you have the parameter w that is an input to the cause function J, and then we first need to compute w times x. Let me just call that c as follows; w is equal to 2, x is equal to negative 2, and so c would be negative 4. I'm just going to write the value here on top of this arrow to show the value that is your output on this arrow. The next step is then to compute a, which is wx plus b. So let me create another node here. This needs to input b, the other parameter that is input to the cause function J, and a equals wx plus b is equal to c plus b. If you add these up, that turns out to be 4. This is starting to build up a computation graph in which the steps we need to compute the cause function J are broken down into smaller steps. The next step is to then compute a minus y, which I'm going to call d. Let me have that node d, which computes a minus y. Y is equal to 2, so 4 minus 2 is 2. Then finally, J is the cause is 1/2 of a minus y squared, or 1/2 of d squared, which is just equal to 2. What we've just done is build up a computation graph. This is a graph, not in a sense of plots with x and y axes, but this is the other sense of the word graph using computer science, which is that this is a set of nodes that is connected by edges or connected by arrows in this case. This computation graph shows the forward prop step of how we compute the output a of the neural network. But then also go further than that so also compute the value of the cause function J. The question now is, how do we find the derivative of J with respect to the parameters w and b? Let's take a look at that next. Here's the computation graph from the previous slide and we've completed for a problem where we've computed that J, the cause function is equal to 2 through all these steps going from left to right for a prop in the computation graph. What we'd like to do now is compute the derivative of J with respect to w and the derivative of J with respect to b. It turns out that whereas for a prop was a left to right calculation, computing the derivatives will be a right to left calculation, which is why it's called backprop, was going backwards from right to left. The final computation nodes of this graph is this one over here, which computes J equals 1/2 of d squared. The first step of backprop will ask if the value of d, which was the input to this node where the change a little bit. How much does the value of j change? Specifically, will ask if d were to go up by a little bit, say 0.001, and that'll be our value of Epsilon in this case, how would the value of j change? It turns out in this case if d goes from 2-2.01, then j goes from 2-2.02. So if d goes up by Epsilon, j goes up by roughly two times Epsilon. We conclude that the derivative of J with respect to this value d that is inputted this final node is equal to two. The first step of backprop would be to fill in this value two over here, where this value is the derivative of j with respect to this input value d. We know if d changes a little bit, j changes by twice as much because this derivative is equal to two. The next step is to look at the node before that and ask what is the derivative of j with respect to a? To answer that, we have to ask, well, if a goes up by 0.001, how does that change j? Well, we know that if a goes up by 0.001, d is just a minus y. If a becomes 4.001, d which is a minus y, becomes 4.001 minus y equals 2, so becomes 2.001, sub a goes up by 0.001, d also goes up by 0.001. But we'd already concluded previously that the d goes up by 0.001, j goes up by twice as much. Now we know if a goes up by 0.001, d goes up by 0.001, then j goes up roughly by two times 0.001. This tells us that the derivative of j with respect to a is also equal to two. So I'm going to fill in that value over here. That this is the derivative of j with respect to a. Just as this was the derivative of j respect to d. If you've taken a calculus class before and if you've heard of the chain rule, you might recognize that this step of computation that I just did is actually relying on the chain rule for calculus. If you're not familiar with the chain rule, don't worry about it. You won't need to know it for the rest of these videos. But if you have seen the chain rule, you might recognize that the derivative of j with respect to a is asking, how much does d change respect to a, which is derivative of d respect to a times the derivative of j with respect to d, and does little calculation on top showed that the partial of t with respect to a is one, and we'd show EZ that the derivative of J with respect to d is equal to two, which is why the derivative of J with respect to a is one times two, which is equal to two. That's the value we got. But again, if you're not familiar with the chain rule, don't worry about it. The logic that we just went through here is why we know j goes up by twice as much as a does. That's why this derivative term is equal to two. The next step then is to keep on going right to left as we do in backprop. We'll ask, how much does a little change in c cause j to change, and how much does y change in b cause j to change? The way we figure that out is to ask, what if c goes up by Epsilon 0.001, how much does a change? Well, a is equal to c plus b. It turns out that if c ends up being negative 3.999, then a, which is negative 3.999 plus 8, becomes 4.001. If c goes up by Epsilon, a goes up by Epsilon. We know if a up by epsilon, then because the derivative of J with respect to a is two, we know that this in turn causes j to go up by two times Epsilon. We can conclude that if c goes up by a little bit, J goes up by twice as much. We know this because we know the derivative of J with respect to a is 2. This allows us to conclude that the derivative of J with respect to c is also equal to 2. I'm going to fill in that value over here. Again, only if you're familiar with chain rule another way to write this is derivative of J respect to c, is the derivative of a respect to c. This turns out to be 1 times the derivative of J respect to a, which we have previously figured out was equal to 2, so that's why this ends up being equal to 2. By a similar calculation, the b goes up by 0.001, then a also goes up by 0.001 and J goes up by 2 times 0.001, which is why this derivative is also equal to 2. We filled in here the derivative of J respect to b, and here the derivative of J respect to c. Now one final step, which is, what is the derivative of J with respect to w? W goes up by 0.001. What happens? C which is w times x, if w were 2.001, c which is w times x, becomes negative 2 times 2.001, so it becomes negative 4.002. If w goes up by epsilon, c goes down by 2 times 0.001, or equivalently c goes up by negative 2 times 0.001. We know that if c goes up by negative 2 times 0.001, because the derivative of J with respect to c is 2, this means that J will go up by negative 4 times 0.001, because if c goes up by a certain amount, J changes by 2 times as much, so negative 2 times this is negative 4 times this. This allows us to conclude that if w goes up by 0.001, J goes up by negative 4 times 0.001. The derivative of J with respect to w is negative 4. I'm going to write negative 4 over here because has the derivative of J with respect to w. Once again, the chain rule calculation, if you're familiar with it, is this. It is the derivative of c respect to w times derivative of J with respect to c. This is 2 and this is negative 2, which is why we end up with negative 4, but again, don't worry about it if you're not familiar with chain rule. To wrap up what we've just done this manually carry out backprop in this computation graph. Whereas forward prop was a left-to-right computation where we had w equals 2, that allowed us to compute c. Then we had b and that allows us to compute a and then d, and then J backprop went from right-to-left and we would first compute the derivative of J with respect to d and then go back to compute the derivative of J with respect to a, then the derivative of J with respect to b, derivative of J with respect to c and finally the derivative of J with respect to w. So that's why backprop is a right-to-left computation, whereas forward prop was a left-to-right computation. In fact, let's double-check the computation that we just did. J with these values of w, b, x and y is equal to one-half times wx plus b minus y squared, which is one-half times 2 times negative 2 plus 8 minus 2 squared, which is equal to 2. Now if w were to go up by 0.001, then J becomes one-half times, w is now 2.001 times x, which is negative 2, plus b which is 8 minus y squared. If you calculate this out, this turns out to be 1.996002. Roughly J has gone from 2 down to 1.996, and then an extra 002 and J has therefore gone down by 4 times epsilon. This shows that if W goes up by Epsilon, J goes down by four times Epsilon ball equivalent the J goes up by negative four times Epsilon, which is y. The derivative of j with respect to w is negative 4, which is what we have worked out over here. If you want, feel free to pause the video and double-check this math yourself as well for what happens in b, the other parameter goes up by Epsilon, and hopefully you'll find that the derivative of j with respect to b is indeed two. That b goes up by Epsilon, j goes up by two times Epsilon as predicted by this derivative calculation. Why do we use the backprop algorithm to compute derivatives? It turns out that backdrop is an efficient way to compute derivatives. The reason we sequence this as a right-to-left calculation is, if you were to start off and ask what is the derivative of j with respect to w? Then to know how much change in w affects change in j, if w were to go up by Epsilon, how much does j go by Epsilon? Well, the first thing we want to know is, what is the derivative of j with respect to c? Because change in w will change c this first quantity here. To know how much change in w affects j, we want to know how much does change in c affects j. But to know how much change in c affects j, the most useful thing to know to compute this would be change in c changes a. You want to know how much this change in a effect j and so on. That's why backprop a sequence as a right-to-left calculation. Because if you do the calculation from right to left, you can find out how does change in d affect change in j. Then you can find out how much this change in a effect j and so on. Until you find the derivatives of each of these intermediate quantities, c, a, and d, as well as the parameters w and b. That you can find out with one right-to-left calculation how much change in any of these intermediate quantities, c, a, or d, as well as the input parameters w and b. How much change in any of these things will affect the final output value j. One thing that makes backprop efficient is you notice that when we do the right-to-left calculation, we had to compute this term, the derivative of j with respect to a just once. This quantity is then used to compute both the derivative of g with respect to w and the derivative of j with respect to b. It turns out that if a computation graph has n nodes, meaning your n of these boxes and p parameters, so we have two parameters in this case. This procedure allows us to compute all the derivatives of j with respect to all the parameters in roughly n plus p steps, rather than n times p steps. If you have a neural network with, said, 10,000 nodes and maybe 100,000 parameters. This would not be considered even a very large neural network by modern standards. Being able to compute the derivatives and 10,000 plus 100,000 steps, which is punch and 10,000 is much better than meeting 10,000 times 100,000 steps, which would be a billion steps. The backpropagation algorithm done using the computation graph gives you a very efficient way to compute all the derivatives. That's why it is such a key idea in how deep learning algorithms are implemented today. In this video, you saw how the computation graph takes all the steps of the calculation needed to compute the output of a neural network a as well as the cost function j. Takes a step-by-step computations and breaks them into the different nodes of computation graph. Then uses a left-to-right computation for a prop to compute the cost function J. Then a right-to-left or backpropagation calculation to computes all the derivatives. In this video, you saw these ideas apply to a small neural network example. In the next video, let's take these ideas and apply them to a larger neural network. Let's go on to the next video.