Using one-hot encoding of categorical features

DeepLearning.AI
Advanced Learning Algorithms
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (731 ratings)

 | 

39K Students Enrolled

Course 2 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

Skills You'll Learn

Artificial Neural Network, Xgboost, Tensorflow, Tree Ensembles, Advice for Model Development

SD

Jul 8, 2022

Great course! and according to me, the ML roadmap that best matches the one I thought to approach the ML topic based on all my experiences. So I recommend this course of Andrew to everyone.

SM

Aug 5, 2022

The course was fantastic! I really enjoyed every part, every video, every quiz, every optional lab, every assignment of the course. It was a pretty memorable ride to have come this far.

From the lesson

Decision trees

This week, you'll learn about a practical and very commonly used learning algorithm the decision tree. You'll also learn about variations of the decision tree, including random forests and boosted trees (XGBoost).

Measuring purity7:37
Choosing a split: Information Gain11:51
Putting it together9:07
Using one-hot encoding of categorical features5:25
Continuous valued features6:53
Regression Trees (optional)9:50

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

  • Placeholder

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

  • Placeholder

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

