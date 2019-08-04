Strategic paradigms and growth option value

Erasmus University Rotterdam
Advanced Valuation and Strategy - M&A, Private Equity, and Venture Capital
Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.6 (1,023 ratings)

 | 

89K Students Enrolled

Reviews

TT

Aug 4, 2019

The course offers both excellent theoretical framework and quantitative rigor. Unconventional perspective shared by the professor you would not typically find in M&A textbooks out there.

BK

Jan 25, 2020

The course is very consistent and didactic, with hands-on approach and simple language. It described, it is an advanced course and requires economics, finance knowledge.

From the lesson

Corporate Strategy

How to estimate growth option value6:31
Strategic paradigms and growth option value10:33

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Han Smit

    Professor of Corporate Finance

  • Placeholder

    Dyaran Bansraj

    Lecturer

  • Placeholder

    Nishad Matawlie

    Lecturer

  • Placeholder

    Yashvir Gangaram Panday

    Lecturer

  • Placeholder

    Renée Spigt

    Lecturer

