Kanban Overview II

Atlassian
Agile with Atlassian Jira
Atlassian

4.7 (6,154 ratings)

160K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Project Management, Agile Management, work management, Scrum (Software Development)

Reviews

BN

Aug 16, 2021

This is a well set out introduction to both Jira software and Agile, Scrum and Kanban. Highly recommeded. In praticular the practical labs are helpful and flow well. Great learning opportunity here.

HT

Jul 21, 2020

I found this course very comprehensive. Beginners can learn foundation knowledge and concepts of Agile along-with Jira . Above all labs are well-designed and give learners hand-on experience of Jira

AGILE OVERVIEW I

Kanban Overview II14:46

