Artifacts, Events, and Benefits

After watching this video, you'll be able to describe the three Scrum artifacts, explain the five Scrum events, and discuss the benefits of Scrum. Let's take a look at the artifacts of Scrum. The first is the product backlog. This is a list of all the stories you're ever going to want to do. It's all your requirements for the product that haven't been done yet. So any stories that are not in the current sprint, are in the product backlog. Some teams have a product backlog and an icebox and a release backlog. But for the most part, we'll call those all the product backlog, everything you ever going to do in the future. Then there's the sprint backlog. Those are the stories that you're going to do in the next two weeks, in the next sprint. So, those are stories that are kind of on deck to be executed. And then you've got a done increment. A done increment is a product increment that is completed by the end of a sprint. And so, you work for two weeks in a sprint. And then, hopefully, at the end of that, you've got a complete or done increment. Scrum has five events. The first is the sprint planning meeting. That's where you get together to plan out the sprint. In that meeting, you'll have the product owner and the Scrum master and the entire team planning out what to do next, where the team commits to the stories that they're going to fulfill in the next sprint. Then you've got the daily Scrum or daily stand-up meeting. And this happens every day, right? Usually in the same place, same time, where they meet to kind of synchronize on how are we doing? What are we going to get done today? And does anybody have any impediments that can be relieved by the Scrum master? Then there's the sprint itself, right? That is the two weeks in which everybody is working. And then at the end of the sprint, you have a sprint review. That's demo time. That's when you demonstrate what you've done to the stakeholders so they could see the advancements that you've gotten, the new features that you've put in the product. And then finally, and most importantly, is the Sprint retrospective. That retrospective is where the team reflects on what went well what didn't go well, what can we change for the future? So, what are some of the benefits of using Scrum? Well, higher productivity, right? When everybody is meeting every day to understand what to do when we've got a Kanban board, with all our work in progress, everyone can see what everyone's working on. It lends itself to higher productivity, because people are kind of self-managing and being very productive. Also, better quality, right? Better software quality, because the team is engaged in what they're doing. They're running tests, they're using behavior driven development, they're using test driven development, right? And they are getting higher quality out of their, out of the code that they're writing because they're constantly testing it. You get reduced time to market because you're working in small increments. So, small increments mean, I get something done, I get a done increment sooner that I can then put out and have customers test and have customers enjoy. You're also increasing stakeholder satisfaction, because they're not waiting months and months and months to see if whatever you build is what they want. They get to see it much quicker, that makes them much happier. And then, of course, you get better team dynamics because it's transparent. Everyone knows what everyone's working on. Everybody chips in when somebody gets stuck. It's really, really a better environment and a more productive environment for developers to be working in. And finally, that leads to happier employees, right? Employees understand that they are in control. They are pulling things off the backlog. They're committing to a sprint, one sprint plan at a time, and so they feel more in control and they feel happier about their jobs. I want to take a look for a moment at Scrum versus Kanban. We're going to use a Kanban board in Scrum, but we're not going to follow the whole Kanban process. So, I just want to show you what's different about it. When we talk about Scrum and talk about Kanban. First there's the cadence. Scrum uses fixed length sprints, usually two weeks in in duration. Kanban is continuous flow. It's something you would do on a manufacturing floor, right? You don't produce a batch of cars every two weeks. You have cars coming off the assembly line all day long. The release methodologies are different, right? Scrum releases at the end of a sprint and Kanban does continuous delivery. And so, some teams do software and follow Kanban where they continually deliver code. Whenever the code is ready they push it out. They don't wait to the end of a sprint. But Scrum uses these fixed length sprints to do release. And then there's the roles. I've just shown you that we have product owners and Scrum masters and development teams in Scrum, there are no real roles. There could be an Agile coach in Kanban but there are no roles in Kanban. There are just the people who are working to produce what it ever is you're producing. Then the key metrics in Scrum is velocity. We haven't learned about velocity yet, but velocity is how much work a team can get done in two weeks. Kanban looks at cycle time, you know, how long does it take from inception to getting something you know, off of the assembly line, right from beginning to end? What are my cycle times, you know, maybe getting an order from a customer and actually producing the number of things that are in that order. And then there's a change in philosophy, right? In Scrum, teams should strive not to make changes to the sprint forecast during the sprint. Sometimes it happens, sometimes you have to do it. But what you want to do is that two weeks is locked in and if anything else needs to be done, we'll address it at the end of the two weeks. Whereas, Kanban change can happen at any time. They're continuously improving, continuously changing, and anyone can decide there's a defect in something and make a change and change the process and keep going. There's no limit to the change philosophy. In this video, you learned that Scrum produces a product backlog, a sprint backlog, a complete or done increment. The Scrum events are sprint planning, daily Scrum meetings, sprints, sprint reviews, and sprint retrospectives. If done well, Scrum can increase employee productivity, happiness, improve product quality, reduce time to market and enhance stakeholder satisfaction.