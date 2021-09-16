Backlog Refinement: Getting Started

After watching this video, you'll be able to explain the process of backlog refinement, describe how to run a backlog refinement meeting, and triage new issues on the kanban board. So, if we go back to the steps in the scrum process, this time we're just looking at backlog refinement. What do we do during the backlog refinement meeting? We're ready to have our backlog refinement meeting and do backlog refinement. So, this is the process of taking the backlog and ranking it, right? You want to rank it in priority order so that the most important things are at the top of the backlog. Then we break down larger stories into smaller ones. We make sure that all the stories that are near the top are small enough to fit in a sprint. Then, finally, we make sure the stories near the top have enough detail that a developer can just take them and start working on them once we put them in a sprint plan. Now the backlog refinement meeting itself... Who should attend? Well, the product owner is the key person. They're the person who should be writing the stories. They don't always write the stories, but the product owner has the vision and the product owner should be creating stories that the team will work on. So, they need to be there. The scrum master is another person you would invite to the backlog refinement meeting because the scrum master is going to assist the product owner in refining that backlog. Then the development team is optional. I usually like to take maybe a development lead or architect and have them in there just to answer technical questions. How hard is this? Where should we rank this? Sometimes it's not a business decision, there's the technical dependencies that you need to know. I do not have the whole development team, the whole scrum team there. That would be a waste, in my estimation, a waste of their time. I just want to have one or two technical people to help out. So, what's the goal? Well, the goal is to have a ranked backlog, right? The goal is to have this backlog, this product backlog, that's ranked in order of importance. So, the thing at the top is the most important. I know a lot of product owners have trouble with this. Well, everything's important, they say. Okay, but there can only be one 1 and one 2 and one 3. So, what's the most important? Put that one at the top, then the next important, the next important. It really helps you kind of focus on your business goals and what's valuable to your business, and then make sure that the story contains enough information so that developers can then take that story and put it into a sprint. You don't want to be adding detail during the sprint planning meeting. In the sprint planning meeting, which comes next, you're going to want to describe the stories and have the developers understand them, but you don't want to do a lot of typing in that meeting. So, the more you can do in this backlog refinement meeting to make the story sprint ready, the better off you're going to be and the faster your planning is going to go. So, if we look at our kanban board, we've cleared out the new issues, we've got one story in the icebox, three stories in the product backlog, so we don't have to worry about anything but those three columns for now. We've got some things in the icebox and some things in the backlog but, wouldn't you know it, those pesky customers, they have been writing more issues. It always happens. So, they've added a couple of new ones since we had the last backlog refinement meeting, "need the ability to remove a counter," oops, we've got that one, right? and "deploy the service to a cloud," somebody wants to deploy to the cloud. So, this happens all the time. That's why it's called new issues. New things are coming in, new requirements, and so one of the first things I like to do in my backlog refinement meeting is to deal with that. I call this new issue triage. What you want to do is start with the new issue column. I know you want to refine that product backlog but constrain yourself, look at the new issue column. You want to make that empty, right? You want to make sure that at the end of the backlog meeting there's nothing in the new issue column because there might be something really important that ought to be done in the next sprint. So, you kind of have to look at the new issues and understand: Is there something that we might want to put right at the top of the backlog or not? Or are there things that we'll put and we'll get to eventually? Put them in the ice box. It's really important. The goal is to have that new issue column empty when I do new issue triage. Remember, that's my inbox. I want my inbox to be emptied out at every backlog refinement meeting. So, what do we do? We take the story, some new issues, and we decide: Do we move them to the product backlog? Is this something we're going to do maybe in the next sprint, a spring from now, two sprints from now? Depending on how deep your product backlog is, depending on what your criteria is, for putting something in the ice box as opposed to putting it in the product backlog. If it's something I'm not going to work on for a while, then maybe I put it in the ice box and say, "You know, that's a great idea. It's not our top priority. I'll put it in the ice box and we'll deal with it in a future sprint." Or you might say, "You know, this isn't where this product is going." I just reject it out of hand. This is something we're never going to do. It's not in our wheelhouse. So, you reject it, but that's what you want to do with these new issues. They're either going to the product backlog, [if] they're longer term you put them in the icebox or they're just not something that you feel you want to take on, and then you reject them out of hand. So, now let's do this. We look at the first one "need the ability to move the counter." I say, "You know, that's something that we might do eventually but we don't even have multiple counters yet." I don't want to remove the one and only counter, so I move that one into the ice box. Then I look at "deploy servers to the cloud" and say, "You know, maybe we should do that sooner rather than later. In fact, I want to do that before we have the ability to reset a counter. You know, once we get this deployed, and we get some persistence, let's go put it up in the cloud, right?" So, now I've made a decision. I've got that new one in the product backlog and I've got the other one in the icebox. So, let's look at the workflow for backlog refinement. The product owner is taking these stories and they're putting them in the backlog in order of importance, right? Taking things that they thought weren't important that might become important and shift them around. The items... we might provide estimates, at this point. The reason why I would do estimates? So, sometimes you save estimates until you do sprint planning because those are the real estimates of the plan but, you know, it's kind of nice to know how many story points are in my backlog. Even if it's a gross estimation, you know a rough order of magnitude. So, sometimes we will assign story points in the backlogs. We kind of see how big is the backlog, how many story points are in there, and then when we put them in the plan. We refine them. We get the team to agree, was that really a medium? Or they might say, you know, that's really a large but at least I get some estimate in there. So, you might want to do that. Then the large vague items, they have to get split up, right? Vague items have to be clarified. Large items have to be split up into smaller items. The goal here is to make the stories, what I call sprint-ready. They are ready to put in the sprint and I don't have to spend a lot of time during the sprint planning meeting adding any details. Something may come up in the meeting where a developer might ask a question and you document that question in the assumptions, but for the most part from what we know now, at the backlog refinement meeting, I want to make sure these are sprint-ready. So, let's use this complete story template. We talked about the beginning of it. As some role, I need some functions so that I get some business value. But now we want to go back and we want to add acceptance criteria, anything we might know and we want to add the definition of done using the Gherkin syntax. When, you know, given some precondition when some event happens then I see some measurable outcome. So, let's go do that. So, let's take this first item on the product backlog at the top. We look at it, it says as a user story I need a service that has a counter so I can keep track of how many times something was done. You'll notice there's a couple of annotations on the side when you open up ZenHub. You see the webpage, it'll have that it's currently not assigned. It has no labels. It has no milestones. It has no estimates. That's how all the stories start out. We're going to ignore those for the moment and we're going to embellish the story a little more. So, what are some of the assumptions? Well, the assumptions need a way to increment the counter. So, maybe when we've got this counter, I have to be able to increment it and maybe I want to do that in one step. Maybe I don't want to do a get, and then a read, and then an increment, and then a put. Maybe I just want to have an increment function that says, "Hey, in one atomic transaction, increment that counter and I need a way to get the current value, right? So, a way to increment it, a way to get the current value, I should be pretty good to go. So, now I write my acceptance criteria. Given I have incremented the counter to 2, when I make a call to get the counter then it should return 2 is the counter value, right? You can write a couple of these. You can think of these scenarios that gives the developer the acceptance criteria that says, "This is the behavior we want the counter to have." In the next video, we're going to take a look at how to add labels to our stories. In this video, you learned that it's the product owner's responsibility to maintain a groomed backlog and you start refinement by triaging new issues.