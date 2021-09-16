Getting Ready for the Next Sprint

video-placeholder
Loading...
IBM
Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum
IBM

4.9 (422 ratings)

 | 

13K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Agile Software Development, Scrum Methodology, Zenhub, Kanban, Sprint Planning

Reviews

4.9 (422 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    87.44%
  • 4 stars
    11.37%
  • 3 stars
    0.71%
  • 2 stars
    0.23%
  • 1 star
    0.23%

HB

Sep 16, 2021

A great course on agile philosophy and scrum! John presents the material clearly with good examples and the labs help solidify the scrum process.

RA

Dec 11, 2021

It was really good experience and clearly demonstrates the agile philosophy. I really enjoyed and would strongly recommend it for agile beginners

From the lesson

Daily Execution

Using Measurements Effectively4:42
Getting Ready for the Next Sprint5:23
Agile Anti-Patterns and Health Check6:07

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    John Rofrano

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder