Organizational impact of Agile

After watching this video, you'll be able to describe how proper organization contributes to success, explain how team should be aligned, explain why autonomy is important, and discuss why the entire organization must adopt Agile to be effective. I can't stress enough how critical organization is to success. A lot of companies don't understand this. They go in with their existing teams, and they think they're going to make those teams agile. But what they don't realize is that your existing teams may need to be reorganized in order to take full advantage of becoming agile. Back in 1968, Melvin Conway made a statement that is now known as Conway's Law. Any organization that designs a system defined broadly will produce a design whose structure is a copy of the organization's communication structure. What this means is, if you ask for teams to build a compiler, you're going to get a four pass compiler, you should not be surprised you got a four pass compiler, you asked four teams to build it. Likewise, if you have a UI team and an app team and a database team, they're going to build a three tier architecture. And you should not be surprised you got a three tier architecture, you asked three teams to build it. So how should these teams be organized, they should be aligned. You want them to be loosely coupled. You don't want a lot of dependency between teams, but you want the teams to be tightly aligned, because they are building a single application. And then each team has its own mission, which should be aligned with the business. If I was developing an e commerce application, and I had 50 developers, I wouldn't put them on one big team like I did when I built monoliths. What I would do is I would break them up into smaller teams an order team, an accounts team, a shopkart. team, a recommendation team, right, and they would have ownership of that business area. And then the team should have end-to-end responsibility. You want them to build it, run it and debug it in production. You want that team to be responsible end-to-end for what they're building. And then finally, they need to have a long term mission. It really doesn't work well when you're pulling people on and off projects, because they don't feel a sense of ownership, so while long term mission is critical to business success. Autonomy is critically important. It's motivating, and motivated people build better stuff, it's just afact. It's fast. Decisions happen locally on the team level, rather than waiting for decisions to come down from on high. You know, this is what really holds people up. And so by minimizing these handoffs and waiting around, the teams don't get bogged down, they get to make their own decisions, and they get to run at their own speed. This graphic, the wall of confusion, was made famous by Andrew Clay Schafer, but it's all about the diametrically opposed metrics that we use with development and operations. Development wants change, right? They are measured on getting new changes out into production, whereas operations, they're measured on stability, how do you make the system stable, don't change anything. These are diametrically opposed views. And if you hold these views in your organization, it doesn't matter how agile you are, you're not going to get the benefits that you think you're going to get. Now, I didn't draw this graphic, but I was on a project just like this. We were being agile. We started out in January, and we were working in sprints, and finally in the middle of February, we had something we wanted to deploy. And so we went to the operations team and they said, "Open a ticket." We figured okay, we'll open a ticket, we'll get it deployed in a week or so. And the ticket stayed later and later and later, and we waited and we develop more functionality and still getting didn't get deployed. Well, finally the application got deployed in September, and I left the project in December. I couldn't take it anymore. The moral here is of the entire organization doesn't become Agile. It doesn't matter that your development team is agile. If your ops team is not, this is what DevOps is all about. And you really should look into adopting DevOps, if you want to take full advantage of becoming Agile. Otherwise, they're just going to wait and wait and wait for the ops team to catch up to the Agile development team. Let's look at the alignment of Agile and DevOps. One of the goals of Agile is to deliver software faster. While DevOps goal is accelerating time to market perfectly aligned. In Agile, we want to be responsive to change. In a DevOps, we're trying to tightly align the IT organization with the business to to produce business value. In Agile, we're looking at attaining higher quality and in DevOps, we're trying to increase the productivity of it. Those two goals are in alignment. And so quite often, if you really want to get the full benefit of being Agile, you should look into adopting DevOps as a practice as well, so that the ops team is just as agile as the development team. In this video, you learn that how you're organized can affect the systems that you build. Giving teams autonomy leads to motivated teams who can execute faster and build better systems. Not adopting Agile across your organization can lead to operational bottlenecks and Agile and DevOps are closely aligned goals.