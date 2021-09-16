After watching this video, you'll be able to describe a sprint retrospective, explain who to invite to a sprint retrospective meeting, and describe how to conduct a sprint retrospective meeting. So, one of the last meetings is the sprint retrospective. This is a meeting to reflect on the sprint. Very, very critical for, uh, continuously improving is, that we look back on what we did. So, it measures the health of the process, measures the health of the team, and the development team must be able to speak freely, right? They have to be comfortable in this meeting, that they could talk about anything that, you know, they want to talk about and discuss as they reflect on the sprint. And so, who should attend this meeting? Well, the scrum master should be there and the development team. I do not invite the product owner to the sprint retrospective. And the reason I don't invite the product owner is because I want the development team to be able to speak freely. I want to be able to say, hey, that product owner is driving us too hard, right? I want them to be able to... them and the scrum master, to have frank and honest conversations about how are things going? Now you might have a product owner where you can tell them, "You're driving us too hard." Okay, then invite the product owner, but you don't want people to feel intimidated while I was really going to tell you what went wrong but I didn't want the product owner to think any less of me. You don't want that to happen, so trust me on this one. Sprint retrospective, scrum master, the rest of the team, without the product owner. And let's really dig into the health of the team. And so, there are three questions again, uh, that get asked in this team to reflect on the sprint. The first one is what did we do well, right? What should we keep doing? What went really good? You know, uh, and keep doing more of that. And then what did not go well, right? What should we stop doing? And have everybody speak freely about, you know, what did not go well and what they'd like to not have to do next time. And then, most importantly, what should we do to change, right? What do you want to change for the next time? Now, there might be a lot of changes, uh, it's the scrum master's job to kind of document those changes and then make sure that something gets changed. You don't have to change all of them. It may be impossible to get them all done, but make sure something gets addressed, uh, for the next sprint so that the team knows that it's just not a gripe session, right? That things are actually happening, people are really listening, people really care about how they feel, and they're trying to improve. So, the goal here is improvement. It's critical to have a healthy team to be able to reflect and be able to talk about what went right, what went wrong, what should we do differently, and the scrum master must ensure, right, that changes are, you know, as a result of feedback changes are made, right? People want to feel that that things are getting better as a result of having these meetings, otherwise, there's no sense in having the meeting. And the goal is just to improve for the next sprint. What can we do better for next time? There's always room for change. What can we do better the next time? In this video, you learned that a sprint retrospective is a time to reflect on how the sprint went, the development team must feel comfortable to speak freely, and the three questions are answered on what went right or wrong. The sprint retrospective must result in changes to improve the next sprint.