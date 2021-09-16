[MUSIC] After watching this video, you'll be able to describe what a Sprint review is. Explain who to invite to a Sprint review meeting, and describe how to conduct a sprint review meeting. So we've been through all the steps in the scrum process, through the sprint. And now hopefully, we've got a valuable product, a valuable done increment to demonstrate. The sprint review meeting is demo time, that's when the developers get to show up all the great work that they did. You want to have live demonstrations of, "Here's the feature we added, here's what it does, what do you think about it?" And then the product owner goes off and says, "Yep, that's what we wanted or maybe, hey, that's really cool. What if we did this, maybe write a new story for it." But they're determining based on the acceptance criteria, is this acceptable? And then all the stories that are accepted, get moved from the Done column into the Closed column. Because now everyone agrees that story can be closed, we've delivered that functionality. So who should attend this meeting? Well, everybody, the product owner, the scrum master, the developers, the stakeholders, the customers. Anybody you can think of, right, anybody who wants to see a demo can come to this meeting. This is the time when the developers really shine, right, when the development team gets to show off all their stuff. So everyone is welcome to this, to the sprint review meeting to see how they've been working on this increment. So let's talk about the sprint review, feedback should be converted into backlog items. So what you want to do in the sprint review is get feedback from the stakeholders, feedback from the product owner. Feedback from everyone watching the demo, and then decide, well, maybe we should write new stories based on this feedback. To add some new functionality, or take it in a different direction, or whatever. So this is where iterative development allows you to build things you could not have built before. Because quite often, once they see something, right, once a stakeholder sees something like, "Now that I've seen that, you know would be great if we could just add another one of these?" And they would have never thought of it. It would have never happened in Waterfall development, because that process wouldn't have spurred their interest. And this is really, really where you build products that you could not have built with just using the fixed planning method. This is where iterative planning really thrives. So, what do you do about rejected stories? What do you do about stories that the product owner says, "No, that wasn't what we wanted at all?" Well, any story that is not considered done, you have to treat carefully. I want to make sure that you don't just move them to the next sprint. What I usually do is I add a label to them to let them know it's unfinished. Or it's done, or was inaccurate, or whatever and then I close it. Why do I close it? I close it because I don't want to affect my velocity, impact my velocity unnecessarily. So I opened a new story with whatever it is they really did want and I close that one. And this is really key to make sure that if you had eight story points. And the developers put eight story points into it, and you just move it to the next sprint. Well, you just lost eight story points out of your velocity, but your velocity is no longer accurate. Because you did take time to do eight story points instead of 18, you did 10. It's like, well, what happened that Sprint, it's not that they didn't do any work. It's that the work wasn't accepted as what the product owner wanted. But you still want that velocity reflect that eight story points was put into it, even though you didn't get something of the product owner wanted. So I always close those stories and I write a new story for what the product owner really wants, with new acceptance criteria for the next sprint. In this video, you learn that a sprint review is a demonstration of the features that have been implemented during the sprint. Everyone involved with the project is invited to participate, and feedback from stakeholders is critical to help shape the future of the product. The backlog is updated based on the feedback. [MUSIC]