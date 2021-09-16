Using Burndown Charts

After watching this video, you'll be able to define a burndown chart, describe how to read a burndown chart, and explain how burndown charts can help forecast the team's ability to achieve the sprint goal. So, a burndown chart is one of my favorite charts. It's a tool that I use a lot because it lets me quickly and easily see, is the team going to reach their sprint goal? It works off of milestones, although now with the new ZenHub, it also works off of sprints, but a milestone could be anything, right? A milestone could be a demo that you're going to do or you're going to go to a conference and the milestone is to get the code ready. But usually, milestones are your sprints, right? Your two-week sprints, and so, these burndown charts could be used to measure progress against any milestone, not just sprints. So, what they are is a measure of how many story points are completed versus how many story points you have in the sprint given time. So, it's going to show you that given this amount of story points in this amount of time you should be here, and you want to make sure that you're on that line. You'll see what they, uh, what they look like, uh, over time the story points remaining to go down, right? So, there's less and less story points to, uh, to execute and that's why they call it a burndown chart. You're watching the story points… left the story points remaining burning down over time. So, let's take a look at an example burndown chart. On the vertical, I have the number of story points in the sprint and so this will be different for every sprint and clearly for every team. It's the number of story points in this particular milestone, which is a sprint, then on the horizontal I have the number of days in a sprint. And this is a two-week sprint. And then I have vertical bars that indicate the weekends. Now this particular sprint is going from a Wednesday to a Wednesday, otherwise you would see it start out with the vertical bars in the beginning, uh, and then it plots the optimal path through the burndown. So, everything being equal, and if you're burning down on an equal basis, you will burndown to the first weekend, and it doesn't assume that people are working on weekends. You do not want to burn out your team. And then it plots the next course from that week and then the final burndown at the end. And then as the team starts working, you'll see this blue line. Now every dot on that blue line is a closed story or you can set it to be a done story, move to the done column, but each one of those is a story that has been completed in some way. And so, we're looking pretty good right up until now. Up until about halfway through and then we continue and then wow, something's going on here, right? So, now I see that the number of stories closed is much higher than they need to be in order to make this sprint. And so, the team rallies, uh, gets a bunch of stories completed and then finally we do make our date. We get them all completed before the end of the sprint. So, it's just very quick, it's very easy to read, it's very simple for developers. And again, this is not necessarily for management. This is for the development team to understand, are we going to meet the sprint goals? Are we going to get all the stories done in time? This is a pretty good indication that's why I like these charts. In this video, you learn that a burndown chart shows the measurement of story points completed versus story points remaining for a sprint, burndown charts can be used to show progress towards any milestone not just sprints, burndown charts are used to forecast the team's probability of achieving the sprint goal.