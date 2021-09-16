Using Measurements Effectively

[MUSIC] After watching this video, you'll be able to describe the difference between vanity metrics and actionable metrics. Describe the top four actionable metrics and explain how metrics can be used to improve the team's performance. Having metrics is critically important, because you can't improve what you can't measure. You have to be able to measure how you're doing, you can't just go by gut feel. The high performing teams are measuring how they're doing and they're reacting to those measurements and they're making sure that those are going in the right direction. And so they take baselines, they set goals and then they measure against those goals. This is critically, critically important for the health of your team. So beware of vanity metrics. We got 10,000 hits to our website. Let's have a pizza party. What does 10,000 hits mean? What does it really mean? Did somebody nervously click 10,000 times? Did 10,000 people click once and go away? You don't know, you have no idea. You don't know what drove them to the website and you don't know what action to take next. How do I get more clicks? I don't know, clicks or hits to the website is just a vanity metric. You want to be working on actionable metrics. So maybe you're doing some A/B split-testing, right? Where you've got two versions of something, you don't know how the customers are going to like it. And so you traffic shape 50% to one customer set, 50 to another. And then you measure, right? Did the customers who saw the new feature, did they react the way we want them to do? We get the behavior out of them, and if we did, then let's do more of that behavior. And if they didn't, then let's not do more of that behavior, right? Let's do less. So it's critical that you take a baseline, whatever that baseline is, let's say it currently requires six teams, 10 hours to make it to a deployment. And you want to decrease that or it costs so much, money to do a release, whatever it is. However you have the baseline, you pick something that you want to improve on and then you measure it the way it is today, set that baseline and then you set yourself a goal. Maybe you want to reduce from 10 hours to two hours and you think about how can I do that? Right? And then you measure it? Or are we getting closer? You're not going to get it the first time, right? This is going to be over a series of sprints, are we getting faster? Are we getting better? Is it costing us less? Are we finding more bugs in production? I'm sorry, more bugs in testing, right? You don't want to find more bugs in production. Are we picking up more bugs in testing than we do in production? Right? Which is going to cost us less money and doing break fix. So whatever that is, you want to set a goal and measure against it. The top four actionable metrics that people use our mean lead time, right? How long does it take to get from an idea, to get something delivered to the customer? Release frequency, how often can you release? It doesn't have to be any faster than you need to release. If you only need to release once a week, that's fine. But can you release when you need to release something new to the customer and then of course, what is your change failure rate? Right. Are you releasing stuff that's breaking, right? So that's critically important as well. And then mean time to recovery, it used to be mean time to failure, right? We make sure we never fail, make sure it never goes down. Well, It's going to go down, how fast can you recover from it going down as the question. And if it's quick enough and the customer doesn't even notice, that is the best of all. So, mean time to recovery is really what people are measuring as an actionable metric today. So, let's look at some example metrics, right? Reduce time to market for new features, right? How fast does it take me to get a new feature out there? Does it take me days? Weeks? Months? Increasing the overall availability of the product, right? Maybe you want to make something a higher availability, reducing the time it takes to deploy release. That's that's a common one, right? You want to be able to get releases out quicker. Increasing the percentage of defects detected and testing before a production release, because that is going to save you money in the long run. And then providing performance and user feedback to the team in a timely manner, right? Do I have fast feedback loops? Can I get feedback from the customer to my team? Maybe I want to get there quicker, I don't want to take so long. Whatever those metrics are, you want to pick one of them and then improve on it. In this video, you learn that high performing teams use metrics to continuously improve. It's important to be sure that the metrics you use are actionable. It's important to take a baseline before trying to measure change. And the top four actionable metrics can be used to improve your team's overall performance.