DeepLearning.AI
AI For Everyone
DeepLearning.AI

Skills You'll Learn

Workflow of Machine Learning projects, AI terminology, AI strategy, Workflow of Data Science projects

Reviews

NS

Aug 16, 2020

Simple yet very informative and interesting. The length of the course is just nice and the course has triggered me to learn more about AI. Thank you Andrew ! Great stuff! Keep up the good work in AI !

R

Oct 19, 2020

This class was so well-presented with clear and socially relevant examples. I was so engaged that I finished this in less than a week. Kudos in explaining deep concepts in such a uncomplicated manner.

From the lesson

What is AI?

Week 1 Introduction7:40
Machine Learning6:05
What is data?11:06
The terminology of AI9:52
What makes an AI company?7:23
What machine learning can and cannot do7:49
More examples of what machine learning can and cannot do8:04
Non-technical explanation of deep learning (Part 1, optional)7:05
Non-technical explanation of deep learning (Part 2, optional)3:48

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

