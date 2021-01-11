Part II: Why We Model Law

video-placeholder
Loading...
Lund University
AI & Law
Lund University

4.8 (247 ratings)

 | 

16K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (247 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    83.40%
  • 4 stars
    12.14%
  • 3 stars
    2.83%
  • 2 stars
    0.40%
  • 1 star
    1.21%

SL

Apr 7, 2021

This was a very interesting course.

All the lecturers were great and easy to understand. I can't wait for the next course that the University of Lund Law school will organize.

AK

Apr 28, 2021

Amazing course. Details how law affects AI and how AI affects the future of law. Also it details AI's role in Private and Public Sector. Must take amazing knowledge.

From the lesson

Legal AI in the Public Sector

Part I: The Promise of AI for Modeling Law3:47
Part II: Why We Model Law3:48
Part III: How AI can be used to Model Law3:10

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jeffery Atik

    Visiting Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Lena Wahlberg

    Associate Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Valentin Jeutner

    Associate Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Niklas Selberg

    Senior lecturer of Law

  • Placeholder

    Ulrika Andersson

    Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Titti Mattsson

    Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Ana Nordberg

    Associate senior lecturer of Law

  • Placeholder

    Julian Nowag

    Associate Professor of Law

  • Placeholder

    Vilhelm Persson

    Professor of Law

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder