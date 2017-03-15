Counting Minimum Cuts

Stanford University
Divide and Conquer, Sorting and Searching, and Randomized Algorithms
Stanford University

4.8 (4,843 ratings)

 | 

200K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 4 in the Algorithms Specialization

JC

Jun 10, 2017

A really exciting and challenging course. Loved the way the instructor explained everything with so much detail and precision. Definitely looking forward to the next course in the specialization.

FR

Mar 15, 2017

Very good course in algorithms. I bought the book to help me understand but the lectures make it way easier and thus much more fun to understand the analysis. Looking forward to complete the spec

From the lesson

Week 4

Linear-time selection; graphs, cuts, and the contraction algorithm.

Graphs and Minimum Cuts15:50
Graph Representations14:22
Random Contraction Algorithm8:44
Analysis of Contraction Algorithm30:04
Counting Minimum Cuts7:18

Taught By

    Tim Roughgarden

    Professor

