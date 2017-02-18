Tort Law: Part 2

[MUSIC] Now back to the story of the dogfight. First, the dogs locked in battle. Then their owners took up a battle of their own. Mr. Brown wanted money as justice from Mr. Kendall. Kendall didn't think Brown deserved it. Brown brought a tort action against Kendall in a Massachusetts state court, hoping to force Kendall to pay. Now, Brown was the plaintiff and Kendall a defendant in an adversarial court case that American legal history came to know as Brown versus Kendall. We can speculate that Kendall was very unhappy about getting sued when he intended no harm to Brown. No one really likes getting sued. But why? Well, first of all, lawsuits can damage one's reputation as a good and careful person, good and careful employer or business. Second, lawsuits are time-consuming. They can drag on for years. You might be injured in 2014 and not see your case resolved until 2020. Mr. Kendall died before Brown's case against him was resolved, and the case against him had to go on against his estate represented by his wife. Third, sometimes it seems litigious people sue just for revenge, to annoy, or to get easy money through an out-of-court settlement. Sometimes with deep pockets, such as wealthy defendants or an insurance company. Experts disagree about the percentage of U.S. lawsuits that are frivolous and unjustified. But I tend to think there are fewer lawsuits than would be warranted by the facts. There'd be more lawsuits, but people don't want to be hassled. They don't have access to lawyers, and they can't manage the distractions. We can speculate that Mr. Brown probably needed the money he was suing to get. Most Americans who suffer serious accidental injury are not wealthy and have a practical need for money to pay medical expenses or to replace lost earnings resulting from their injuries. In the U.S., we've never had a national health insurance plan that provides free healthcare for ordinary people, and no job guarantees for injured workers. We do have something called Social Security Disability programs that didn't exist in Mr. Brown's day to help permanently disabled people. But the amounts that people get from the state are very small compared to what they might earn in a lawsuit. But bringing and defending lawsuits is expensive. You have to hire a lawyer. The America legal system is far too complex for the average man or woman to understand on their own. The many deadlines and procedures that must be followed are known only to local experts, attorneys who have completed law school, passed the state bar qualifying them to practice law and gain practical experience. The rules of common law, which differ somewhat in each of the 50 states that comprise the United States, are not easy to research and learn. Now plaintiffs with a decent claim can generally find someone to represent them on a contingent fee basis. The plaintiff's lawyer who agrees to work on a contingent fee basis only gets paid if the plaintiff wins and generally earns nearly half the winnings or more. In the U.S., if you get named as a defendant in a lawsuit, you generally have to hire a lawyer, a private lawyer, to represent you and pay them a large hourly fee. Hourly fees are likely to be ten times or more that of a typical worker. In the case of Brown versus Kendall, Brown successfully convinced a judge and a jury, a jury made up of members of his own community who were assigned to find the facts. He convinced them that he was truly injured, truly injured by Kendall, and that the injury was the specific sort the common law defines as a tort, a civil wrong. But Kendall did not consider himself a tortfeasor, a wrongdoer. He considered the accident something for which he should not be held responsible. He admitted his actions with the dogs and the big stick, and that they contributed to the serious injury that his friend suffered, but he believed he'd done nothing wrong. He had not wanted to wound the plaintiff. He'd only wanted to separate the dogs for the legitimate purpose of protecting them from mutual destruction. Dogs can't be allowed to hurt one another. For Americans, dogs are treasured. They can be pets and companions. They can be work animals that help us earn our living. Back in the 1960s, my great-grandfather used a pack of hound dogs that he kept underneath his house for hunting and fishing. Dogs hunt and help put food on the table. Dogs can pull transportation sleds, guard businesses and homes, and sniff out crimes. They can help blind people to safely navigate city streets. Kendall's attorneys appealed a decision against him to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, and in this higher court, he won. Kendall believed he'd acted lawfully in trying to separate the dogs and that he had not been negligent in the way he used the stick. Indeed, it could be argued that if any one was negligent, it was Brown. Arguably, Brown was standing carelessly close to Kendall and that's why he got struck in the face. Since Kendall was intently watching the dogs, Brown should have been intently watching out for himself. An old common law rule called the contributory negligence rule will prevent an adult whose carelessness helped to cause an accident from recovering in a lawsuit for accidental injury. Now, today we compare the fault of those but for whom the accident would not have occurred, and we apportion blame, reducing by some percentage the amount a contributory negligent plaintiff can recover in their lawsuit. Chief Judge Shaw ruled on appeal that the trial court had not properly instructed the jury. The jury should have been told clearly that Kendell would not be liable to Brown unless he'd injured him either intentionally or negligently. Brown and his lawyers failed to persuade Judge Shaw and the high court that the correct rule of American common law was a rule of strict liability. Under a rule of strict liability, if you cause an injury by deliberate act, even if you don't mean to do it, you're liable no matter how careful you may have been. Brown's lawyers wanted the court to follow, in essence, the logic of an ancient English case sometimes thought to be evidence of a common law rule of strict liability. This case is called the Case of Thorns. In the Case of Thorns, a man trimming hedges on the property line between his land and his neighbor's land crossed over to clean up some fallen branches. He was found civilly liable for trespass even though his intentions were kindly rather than a deliberate effort to trample and destroy with force and arms a neighbor's land. He was trying to pick up his trash. Nonetheless, he trespassed and was found liable. So, in the end, it was found that Kendall would not have to pay Brown unless in the new trial ordered by Judge Shaw, Brown could show that Kendall acted negligently or intentionally in injuring him. [MUSIC]