Running into challenges? Not to worry!

This is the fifth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll explore the “analyze” phase of the data analysis process. You’ll take what you’ve learned to this point and apply it to your analysis to make sense of the data you’ve collected. You’ll learn how to organize and format your data using spreadsheets and SQL to help you look at and think about your data in different ways. You’ll also find out how to perform complex calculations on your data to complete business objectives. You’ll learn how to use formulas, functions, and SQL queries as you conduct your analysis. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources. Learners who complete this certificate program will be equipped to apply for introductory-level jobs as data analysts. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Learn how to organize data for analysis. - Discover the processes for formatting and adjusting data. - Gain an understanding of how to aggregate data in spreadsheets and by using SQL. - Use formulas and functions in spreadsheets for data calculations. - Learn how to complete calculations using SQL queries.