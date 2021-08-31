Sorting queries in SQL

video-placeholder
Loading...
Google
Analyze Data to Answer Questions
Google

4.6 (4,579 ratings)

 | 

150K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Spreadsheet, Data Analysis, SQL, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation

Reviews

4.6 (4,579 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    75.10%
  • 4 stars
    16.92%
  • 3 stars
    4.91%
  • 2 stars
    1.74%
  • 1 star
    1.31%

MK

Nov 24, 2021

Phenomenal course and course instructor! You have made the complex SQL queries quite easy to understand and follow through. Great job!\n\nNotably, some of the video lessons had very low volumes.

DG

Aug 31, 2021

The course content is really good however the course challenge was a bit too easy. A bit tough questions would have made us more accustomed to the different tools we have learnt in this course

From the lesson

Organizing data to begin analysis

Sorting queries in SQL7:36

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder