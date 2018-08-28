The Role of Microbiology Laboratory in Antibiotic Stewardship Programs

video-placeholder
Loading...
Stanford University
Antibiotic Stewardship
Stanford University

4.5 (313 ratings)

 | 

39K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.5 (313 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.80%
  • 4 stars
    13.73%
  • 3 stars
    4.47%
  • 2 stars
    1.27%
  • 1 star
    6.70%

RA

May 1, 2019

It was an amzing opportunity to know about effective way of antibiotics administration and their rational uses.I am greatful to course era.

RC

Nov 6, 2021

A fascinating course. Complex in a way. The best sections, which we can apply as Professional Doctors, are mainly framed in week 2 and 3.

From the lesson

Essential Functions of ASP

The Role of Microbiology Laboratory in Antibiotic Stewardship Programs7:24

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Stan Deresinski, MD

    Clinical Professor Infectious Disease; Medical Director, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, SHC

  • Placeholder

    Elizabeth Robilotti

    Instructor, Medicine/Infectious Diseases

  • Placeholder

    Marisa Holubar

    Clinical Assistant Professor

  • Placeholder

    Lina Meng, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

    Antimicrobial Stewardship/Infectious Diseases Pharmacist

  • Placeholder

    Emily Mui

    Emily Mui, PharmD, BCPS

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder