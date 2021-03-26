In this video, we'll talk through some tips for interviewing remotely. You may have spent time practicing scenarios, to discuss, and putting together questions to ask your interviewer, but it's also good to have a plan for remote interviews. While in-person interviews, usually provide an opportunity to explore the office and meet different employees, remote interviews are very popular, as video conferencing technology, and remote work has expanded over the years. It's important to remember that remote interviews, take the same amount of preparation, as a face-to-face interview. Instead of checking traffic in advance, to make sure you arrive on time, you'll be deciding the best quiet space to take the interview and make sure your surroundings are comfortable. Remote interviews, may come in the form of a phone, or video conference. For many roles, it's common for an interview process to be done in two or more rounds of interviews. Some companies, prefer to start with a quick phone interview, to get in touch with candidates, and hear more about their background, and do an initial screening to be sure their skills and experience, are aligned with the job requirements. For phone interviews, make sure you are ready for the call, 15 to 30 minutes in advance. While it's unlikely you'll get a phone call 30 minutes early, scheduling time to minimize distractions is important. Decide where you feel most comfortable taking the phone call, and be sure to minimize distractions, turning off phone alerts and other devices. While talking to the interviewer, or recruiter on the phone, you can have notes in front of you, perhaps your resume, or scenarios written down, that can help you remember things you'd like to highlight on the call. Another tip is, don't forget to smile. It may sound silly since your interviewer can't see you on the other end of the phone, but you'll come across as more engaged, and confident while talking. While some companies will choose to conduct all interviews over the phone, typically, you'll get a chance to connect with someone over video conference during the interview process. Technical issues during a video interview can be scary, and can easily cause both you and the interviewer to feel flustered. So it's a good idea to test your video, audio, and Internet connection, well in advance. Try setting up a practice interview with a friend or mentor, using the same video conferencing technology, that your interview will use. This way, you can get a sense, for how you and the other person will look on your screen, and you'll be able to confirm your connection will suffice. Know that technical issues do happen though, and you shouldn't be penalized if something comes up during the interview. If you get disconnected, you can send the recruiter, or interviewer an email, letting them know of the technical glitch, and request additional time if needed. If you can't hear the interviewer, for whatever reason, most video conference tools, have a chat option. You can politely tell them, you're experiencing some technical difficulties. Another thing to prepare for in advance for a video interview, is testing your surroundings, and finding a comfortable setting ahead of time. You don't want your interviewer, to be distracted by something going on behind you, so find a space that allows the interviewer, to just focus on you. Also, find a space with proper lighting, and a simple background. When talking to your interviewer, you should be looking directly into the camera, and establish a direct line of sight with them. Similar to a phone interview, interviewing remotely over video, allows you to have notes prepared. But in this case, it's important not to be looking down too frequently. It won't be a strong interview if you're simply reading from a scenario, you had pre-written. It's important that the interview remains a conversation and you're engaging with the person on the other end. The best advice here is to prepare, whether you're talking to someone over the phone, or over a video call, spend some time getting comfortable, and practicing in advance, so you feel more confident when the interviewer starts. Interviewing, is an exciting time. You finally get to show off, all the knowledge and skills you've gained over the course of this program. We've covered so much together, and it's just the beginning. As you progress through your career, you'll continue your learning journey. We're glad to have been a part of it.