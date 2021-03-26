Torie: Practicing empathy as a program manager

In this final, capstone course of the Google Project Management Certificate, you will practice applying the project management knowledge and skills you have learned so far. We encourage learners to complete Courses 1-5 before beginning the final course, as they provide the foundation necessary to complete the activities in this course. As you progress through this course, you will “observe” a project manager in a real-world scenario and complete dozens of hands-on activities. You will: - analyze project documents to identify project requirements and evaluate stakeholders - complete a project charter and use it as a tool to align project scope and goals among stakeholders - identify tasks and milestones and document and prioritize them in a project plan - define quality management standards and explore how to effectively share qualitative data - demonstrate your project’s impact through effective reporting By the end of this course, you will have developed a portfolio of project management artifacts that will demonstrate the skills you have learned throughout the entire program, such as your ability to manage stakeholders and teams, organize plans, and communicate project details. These artifacts can exhibit your career readiness when applying for jobs in the field. To further prepare you to interview for project management jobs, you will reflect on past projects, develop an “elevator pitch,” and anticipate common interview questions. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with the strategies, tools, and resources to meet your goals. After completing this program, you should be equipped to apply for introductory-level jobs as a project manager. You will also have the opportunity to claim a certification of completion badge that will be recognizable to employers.