Balancing needs and expectations across your team

video-placeholder
Loading...
Google
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
Google

4.7 (14,165 ratings)

 | 

310K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Spreadsheet, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Data Analysis

Reviews

4.7 (14,165 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    78.68%
  • 4 stars
    16.91%
  • 3 stars
    3.12%
  • 2 stars
    0.70%
  • 1 star
    0.57%

DR

Oct 16, 2021

Very interesting topics related to managing expectations for stakeholders, good communication skills, and importance of structured thinking, willing to keep learning more through the next courses!

DM

Jul 5, 2021

Interactivity was difficult to set up... i don't have a google drive set up and i engage in the class during free times at work and at home. I enjoy the content so far, and i liked the instructor.

From the lesson

Always remember the stakeholder

Successful data analysts learn to balance needs and expectations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn strategies for managing stakeholder expectations while establishing clear communication with your team.

Communicating with your team1:04
Balancing needs and expectations across your team4:42
Focus on what matters4:44

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder