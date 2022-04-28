Introduction to Google Analytics

There are a lot of software tools for analytics use. This video will introduce you to the Google Analytics demo available to everyone with a Google account. Think of This as a guided tour of the reporting capabilities before you explore them on your own. The demo contains live data from the Google merchandise store and flood it, a gaming app in Google Play. When you access the demo, you must choose a property to view. In Google Analytics, a property is a website, mobile application, or web page that is associated with a unique measurement ID to enable metrics collection. A Google Analytics account contain one or multiple properties. A single property can contain combined metrics for a website and app, but multiple properties are useful if a business has multiple websites and apps or has very distinct user segments on a single website or app. When you create a new property, you specify the website, app or page, so that a new measurement ID can be established and metrics collected. Let's sign into the demo account from the demo account page by choosing the Google Analytics 4 property for the Google merchandise store. No matter which property you initially choose for the demo, If you click the drop-down for your current view, you can display all the properties associated with the demo account and click "Open" to switch to a different property. At this time, there are UA properties and GA4 properties. UA properties are for an older version of Google Analytics that collects website metrics only. Because Google Analytics 4 collects metrics from both websites and mobile apps, new account should use GA4 properties. There's also an attribution project for them, Google merchandise store in the demo. Attribution is the act of assigning credit for conversions from ads, last clicks, or other touch points along a user's path to conversion completion. In other words, attribution gives credit where credit is due. A conversion can be a macro conversion or a micro conversion. A macro conversion is typically a completed purchase transaction. A micro conversion is a completed response that indicates that a potential customer is moving towards a macro conversion. Micro conversions are referred to as other touch points in the previous definition for attribution. Attribution projects provide organization for both macro and micro conversions. Now let's view some of the reports in the GA4 property for the Google merchandise store. Beginning at the reports snapshot at the top, you can click the tabs to view summary information about all users, new users, average engagement time, and total revenue. Let's scroll down. You can see insights, user and traffic acquisition, user trends, top campaigns, most page views, top events, top conversions, top selling products, and conversions by platform. What's interesting are the automated insights. These will change as measurements vary, but you can monitor when there are spikes or unforecasted changes. For example, you might see an unforecasted spike in conversions. The real-time menu displays current user activity on the website. You can view users by device and geography. You can view users by source, audience and page, and you can view events and conversions. The life cycle menu displays information for the customer life cycle. The acquisition sub-menu has details about user and traffic acquisition. Click "Acquisition overview" to view a summary. The engagements sub-menu has details about events, conversions, pages, and screens. Interestingly, if you click "Conversions" and scroll down, you can view the numbers for the begin checkout and purchase events to get an estimate of how many users leave products in the shopping cart without completing a purchase. The monetization sub-menu has details about website and in-app purchases. And finally, the retention sub-menu has information about user retention and lifetime value over a 120-day period. User retention measures how many new users returned to the website over a period of time. Customer lifetime value is the average revenue generated by customers over a certain period of time. The user menu breaks down demographics and devices for engaged users on the website. Click "Demographics overview" to view users by country, city, gender, interests, age, or language. Click "Tech overview" to view users by platform, operating system, device, browser, screen resolution, app version, and mobile device model. This completes the highlights of the GA4 reports for the Google merchandise store. You should now be familiar with how to locate and navigate to various metrics in Google Analytics. In other course activities, you'll use the demo account, again, to examine metrics more closely.