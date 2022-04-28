Link Google Ads to Google Analytics

Google
Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement
Google

4.6 (547 ratings)

42K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Marketing Analytics

Reviews

SW

Aug 22, 2022

I think this has been the most difficult course in the seven part program, but it was presented in a way to continue learning with added materials and that is very appreciated.

KL

Feb 6, 2023

Very informative and detailed. Using analysis tools and techniques is very important. Helped understanding presentations concepts too. Overall a good course.

From the lesson

Use metrics from Google Analytics and Google Ads

Link Google Ads to Google Analytics3:36
Export Google Ads and Google Analytics data 2:48
Cady - What an analysis of metrics can tell you3:14

    Google Career Certificates

