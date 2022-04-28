Welcome to week 1

Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement
Google

4.6 (547 ratings)

42K Students Enrolled

Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Marketing Analytics

SW

Aug 22, 2022

I think this has been the most difficult course in the seven part program, but it was presented in a way to continue learning with added materials and that is very appreciated.

KL

Feb 6, 2023

Very informative and detailed. Using analysis tools and techniques is very important. Helped understanding presentations concepts too. Overall a good course.

Introduction to Assess for success: Marketing analytics and measurement

You will learn about marketing campaigns and how marketers set performance goals. You’ll also explore media planning and practice creating your own media plan. Finally, you’ll be introduced to common tools used in marketing analytics and how they work.

Welcome to week 1 0:41
Media plans and performance goals 2:32
What is media planning? 5:07
Michael - Gaining understanding through analytics and measurement3:20

    Google Career Certificates

