What is media planning?

Get ready to learn more about media planning. But first, you need to know what a media plan contains. A media plan contains details about where, when, and how often an ad will appear across all media channels, including radio, TV, newspapers, magazines, paid search, and social media. Because this program is for digital marketing, your media planning will focus on digital media. To remember this fact, you'll refer to your media plans as digital media plans. When you create a digital media plan, you'll need to consider who your target audience is. Ask yourself, whom do I need to reach? You'll also need to consider how much you can spend, or the budget, which channels get how much of your budget, or the media mix, and how long the campaign will run, or the duration. Finally, you'll need to figure out what the key performance indicators, or KPIs, are and the performance goals and metrics you'll use to measure how you're reaching the targeted performance. Let's review previous definitions for business and marketing goals and KPIs because performance goals are created from these. A business goal is a desired aim, achievement, or outcome for a business. Examples of business goals include growing revenue, increasing profit, gaining market share, and improving customer service. A marketing goal is a specific objective in a marketing plan or strategy that supports a business goal. Examples of marketing goals include raising brand awareness, increasing web traffic, generating new leads, and increasing customer value. A key performance indicator, or KPI, is a measurement used to gauge how successful a business is in its effort to reach a business or marketing goal. Since KPIs are numeric, they often serve as performance targets for marketing goals. However, because they aren't specific enough for individual campaigns, you normally would create an additional performance goal for each campaign. These campaign level performance goals would be included in your digital media plan. When you create performance goals for campaigns, they should factor into a performance measurement for an overall marketing goal. In fact, if there is good alignment, campaign level performance goals should clearly leap back to a marketing goal and even back to a relevant business goal. You learn that return on ad spend, or ROAS is a performance goal that is often included in digital media plans. Let's walk through an example. Suppose a business goal to grow revenue is a priority. You might hear that your organization has been given a green light to move ahead with plans to grow revenue. A marketing goal that provides direction and supports the business goal could be a targeted marketing effort across a mix of media. A ROAS performance goal may be set at this level. If you're working on three digital ad campaigns as part of the marketing plan, you could set a performance goal for each campaign. As you monitor the ROAS for each channel, your measurements would contribute towards meeting the ROAS set for the overall marketing effort. Up until now, ROAS has been referred to as a number, but without an actual value assigned. Here's how to calculate ROAS. To keep it simple, let's use an example of a business that sells a single product. ROAS can be calculated as the number of products sold times the cost per unit divided by the ad spend. If it costs $80 in advertising to sell three units of $100 product, the ROAS is 3.75. For every dollar they spend on advertising, they make $3.75. ROAS is often reported as a ratio, so for this scenario, the ROAS would be 3.75:1. You may also come across ROAS as a percentage. For this scenario, it would be 375 percent. To summarize, the same ROAS can be expressed as a number, ratio or percentage. We can now add some numbers to the previous example. If the business goal is to grow revenue by 10 percent and a 5:1 ROAS has been set for the marketing goal, you can assign individual ROAS targets for each channel. For example, you could start with a 3:1 ROAS for search ads, a 4:1 ROAS for display ads, and a 2:1 ROAS for social media ads. People typically use results from previous campaigns to help set ROAS targets for a new campaign. A common choice is to set the ROAS to the same or slightly below the value achieved in previous campaigns. If historical data isn't available, you can make your best estimate and adjust the targets after you view some of the initial metrics from the campaign. Dynamic changes are allowed. The relationship between performance metrics and marketing goals demonstrates why it's important to include performance goals in digital media plans. The path from one to the other should be clearly mapped out. In the example, all individual ROAS targets would work together to achieve an overall 5:1 ROAS. You'll get an opportunity later to practice creating a digital media plan that includes target audience, budget, marketing mix, duration, KPIs, and performance goals.