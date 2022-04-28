First steps before implementing SEO

Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing is the second of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course you will practice using search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and display advertising to attract and engage customers online. You will explore the stages of the marketing funnel and learn how to use digital marketing tactics to move customers through the stages. You’ll learn how to increase the quality and quantity of website traffic by understanding SEO fundamentals like keyword research, search engine algorithms, and link building. You will also learn about paid search and advertising, and explore tactics used to gain visibility and reach potential customers on search engine results pages, or SERPs. By the end of this course you’ll be able to apply digital marketing strategies, best practices, and tools to increase awareness of a business, understand customer needs, and engage people's interests with products and services. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Identify customer personas and build your target audience - Describe the marketing funnel’s purpose and benefits - Know how to increase your conversion rate - Explain the purpose of SEO and the essential SEO terms to know - Use Google Search Console and its reports to monitor a site’s presence in Google Search results - Recognize the benefits of SEM and why to do it - Understand the fundamentals of Google Ads and targeting audiences