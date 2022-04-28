Keyword research and recommendations

Google
Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing
Google

4.8 (700 ratings)

 | 

41K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Reviews

CK

Jun 1, 2022

It was a great 4 week course. I liked the excellent user experience. I was never left frustrated or woondering how to accomplish a task. Great job in putting this together!

SH

Jul 20, 2022

Highly informative and just technical enough to boost skills and knowledge while not being too difficult. Very practical so that I may implement what I learnt immediately.

From the lesson

Understand search engine optimization (SEO)

You will review the fundamentals of SEO. Then, you’ll gain a basic understanding of how the Google Search engine works and how websites are ranked. Then, you’ll learn how to do keyword research.

Keyword research and recommendations3:42
Daniel - Steps and tips a beginner digital marketer should take to optimize a website for SEO4:16
Organize your website’s pages: Website structure and navigation 6:11

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

