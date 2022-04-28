Welcome to week 4

Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing
Google

Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

CK

Jun 1, 2022

It was a great 4 week course. I liked the excellent user experience. I was never left frustrated or woondering how to accomplish a task. Great job in putting this together!

SH

Jul 20, 2022

Highly informative and just technical enough to boost skills and knowledge while not being too difficult. Very practical so that I may implement what I learnt immediately.

From the lesson

Search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising

Welcome to week 4 2:46
Understand the benefits of SEM6:48
Common SEM ad formats in Google Ads 4:05
Ginny - SEM and how to attract customers3:58

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

