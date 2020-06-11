Assertions Part IV

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7 (438 ratings)

 | 

31K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.7 (438 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.16%
  • 4 stars
    19.40%
  • 3 stars
    2.28%
  • 2 stars
    0.22%
  • 1 star
    0.91%

NM

Jun 11, 2020

I loved the flexiblity of the course and the easy explaination by the lecturer. I had fun doing the course. I hope it helps me further in my work feild.\n\nTHANKS ALOT!

AK

Jan 6, 2021

Professor Peecher is very engaging. He intelligently guides you through what it means to be an auditor. I quite enjoyed this course and learned a great deal. Thank you!

From the lesson

MODULE 6: Audit Assertions

Assertions Part I8:57
Assertions Part II6:53
Assertions Part III4:39
Assertions Part IV11:22
Assertions Part V5:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Mark E. Peecher, PhD, CPA

    Associate Dean of Faculty and Deloitte Professor of Accountancy

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder