Auditor Characteristics Part IV

I'd like to talk to you a little bit about due professional care, and this is basically saying you cannot do a job in some half-baked way. Really follow through on your commitment. So when you undertake an engagement you have to observe the profession's minimum hurdles for technical and ethical standards, and so this is grounded in competence and in diligence. Someone who's not quite as smart can make up for lost ground by working harder and someone who is not working quite as hard can make up ground by being smarter, but the best auditing professional is that person who's highly competent and works with diligence. Doesn't...when you start working through an audit program that has all these audit procedures to do, you might see someone on your audit team just start checking off things and not really doing the procedures, you need to call them on that, you need to call them on that with tact, but you can't let that go, because they're not just affecting you, by making it look like they can do an audit in less time than you, but they're actually endangering the entire profession. So you have to do your best, with paramount concern for the best interests of those for whom you provide these services. And that's going to be the users of financial statements, not really management. Management is interesting. Management often is not even owners, I mean some managers are owners and that they own stock, they have stock options, they can convert those into stock, but the corporate form of business has resulted in a bit of a divorce between ownership and management. So you have a lot of owners who don't also own, who are not also managers, and they want to make sure that the managers are actually doing their job and not shirking or pilfering assets. So, you have to understand what competence is. We talked about both competence and diligence. Competence is the combination of education, which you're getting now, and experience, which you'd be getting if you have an internship in audit or after you get your degree start that audit experience. And that combination of education... Now, we'll say that education is both the initial education, at 150 hours before you can sit for a certified public accounting exam, but then in a profession, like you have in medicine, by the way, in engineering, and other professions, law, you have a continuing education requirement. So, it's not like it's a one and done thing when you're going into a profession, you need to stay current, with the latest trends and changes. But competence goes back to education and experience that gives you mastery of the common knowledge that is necessary for CPAs and this includes specialized knowledge that applies to particular industries. An auditor of a public utility needs to know some things that an auditor of a retail firm does not need to know and vice versa. And let's talk about diligence. This is really industriousness. I remember, and I don't like to have my students just work late hours just for kicks, believe me, I know you are very busy and you have a full day probably before you're even starting this audit video lecture or related exercises, but I will tell you this, industriousness is a high-value skill in the workplace. That with time management will help you markedly, so don't be lackadaisical, do be diligent. I certainly tried to be diligent in my own instructional commitments and my research commitments, and it makes the job much more enjoyable. So, be prompt, be careful, follow through thoroughly in accordance with the applicable technical and ethical standards. So, you see auditing is the combination of all the things that auditors do, but also who is that auditor, who is that person, is that a woman or a man of character or is that just someone who's trying to make a buck? If it's the latter, you have a problem.