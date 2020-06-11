I want to continue to build on our focus on attributes of auditors by focusing on auditor independence to a greater depth than we've covered so far. So, why should we care about auditors being independent and what trade-offs do we make when we attempt to really protect independence? Well I would submit that the trade off we often would make is between independence and competence. This not 100% of trade off, but it happens a lot. The idea is that when you're trying to interact with management, management begins to trust you as a professional with repeated interactions and you draw closer and closer to management and the information sharing is flowing pretty, pretty, heavily. In other words, as they're becoming more comfortable with you as an auditor, you, as a human being, are probably becoming more comfortable and more trusting of them. Now, what I'm saying is, as you get more and more competent of that entity's business, because their management and all of your staff trust you and therefore know that you will be treating their confidential information confidentially, you have all this information, you're gaining a competence of that company, but what you have to guard is your independence and so, sometimes there is that trade-off. If you look at the AICPA Code of Ethics, we've talked about this a little bit, where objectivity is a state of mind, a quality that lends value to a member's services. The principle of integrity imposes this obligation to be impartial, intellectually honest, and free of conflicts of interests. Then we have independence standards and we want to focus a little bit more on this construct today, independence. And I've talked about how you want this to be both in fact and in appearance. So what do I mean by independence, in fact? Well, a person who is independent in fact, that is what permits the performance of the attest engagement without being affected by influences that compromise your professional judgment. Now that's what we really want. Now, we don't really have... we don't have the technology today, just to do a brain scan and say here's the auditor independent in fact, maybe someday. Independence and appearance is what we can regulate and this is the avoidance of circumstances that would cause a reasonable and informed third party, to reasonably conclude that the integrity, objectivity, or professional skepticism of the member has been compromised. And remember professional skepticism is this idea of having a questioning mind, neither assuming the honesty or the dishonesty of client management, but being kind of like from what I said, remember, the Missouri, the show me state. So that's really what independence is in a nutshell. What can you regulate? Independence and appearance. What do you really care about? Independence in fact. What I would like to talk to you about next, is a series of threats to independence and we'll pick that up in the next video.