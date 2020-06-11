The Market Game: A Step-by-Step Illustration Part I

We're going to take a step-by-step illustration of a market game. Some people play the role of sellers and some people play the role of buyers. This is an instruction sheet, part of an instruction sheet, that each of the sellers get, and you see here, that as a seller there's going to be multiple periods and the columns, columns 1 through 7. And then you can also see as you look down the rows, if you're the seller, that you have a quality grade, a price, and a sales price on that, and then the cost of that unit, and that the difference between the sales price in that cost is the profit on that first unit. You could sell up to a second product in this game in any given period, okay? In the game, I should tell you that you have 3 teams of sellers and 4 teams of buyers. You can have each team be represented by 1 person, or sometimes people might work in pairs, and there are a lot of data that come from a game like this. If you were a seller, I will show you the way you need to think about your profits. The top row shows you the cost of producing different grades. The cost of the first unit is actually less than the cost of the second unit. What you're trying to capture there is this increasing marginal cost of production. So, you want to be thinking, if you're a seller, when you have an asking price, how much do you want to ask, so that even if you were to sell 2 units, you would be making a sufficient profit. Now, I'll leave it to you to decide where you think you need to make a profit on the second unit to compete in the market, but you definitely need to at least make a profit on the first unit to compete in the market. You need to you need to sell at a profit and fundamentally, that's how you make money. One or more sales at a price that is above the cost of the unit. Your earnings are calculated as the sum of their earnings on the units actually sold. Sellers earnings is the sale price minus the cost of the grade produced. So the sellers would begin by choosing a price that they want to ask, competing with other sellers and a grade, lower, medium, or higher grade. As you can imagine, the more high the quality of the grade of the product, the more costly it is, okay? So, let's run through a step-by-step illustration of how this game would work. Of course there's buyers out there who are also wanting to maximize profit, and they have some information by the way. They have information about...well once you supply the grade and the asking price, they have that, but they also know how much they can resell the various products that they buy in their own subsequent marketplace. So suppose after collecting all offers from each seller, the asking prices and the grades for period 1 are as follows. Seller 1 is asking $11.50 for high-quality grade. Seller 2's going a different route, $6 for medium grade. And seller 3 is at $12 for higher grade. So what do you think is going to happen in this game? Well, very clearly, seller 3 is going to have a tough time making any money, because why will seller 1 has outbid... has an asking price, I should say, that's lower than the $12 at $11.50. Seller 2 is in a viable spot. There's no one else asking anywhere close to $6, and no one's even in the medium quality space in terms of competition. But, let's suppose what happens is is the following. So, I would typically give students and their teams about 2 minutes to think through these things, and this is a very realistic outcome after the first period. The buyers considered each sellers asking price and grade and seller 1 ends up selling one unit, seller 2 sells both units, up to 2 units you can sell, and seller 3 sells 1 unit. So, if you had chosen to be seller 1, you would have earned $0.50 on that, because you'd go back to that sheet that was displayed earlier that has your cost, right here. The higher grade first unit you sell is $11, and that's true for all sellers, and so since you sold it for $11.50, and cost you $11, you earn $0.50 on that particular trade. If you're seller 2, you would earn a much higher profit, a $1.80, because the $6 is the asking price, and that's the price... we don't change the price for one unit to the next, even though your cost structure does change. So, you have a $6 price minus a $4.60 cost for the first unit, and you also make a little bit more profit on the second unit, not as much. So $0.40 plus $1.40 is a $1.80 in profit. If you were seller 3, you actually earned $1, $12 dollars minus $11. So, let's take a look at the next period. So then you would say, okay, that's one round of trading. Let's think about the next round. Suppose the next round comes up like this, and I want you to actually put yourself in the shoes of one of the buyers, or all of the buyers, and you have these possibilities before you. A $1.90 low-quality, $5.50 medium quality, and $5.75 medium quality. Well, hopefully you would reduce, or eliminate right away, a seller 1 would not be something you're interested in, at least as a first order of business. Now, what happens in this scheme, you could do it a couple of different ways. You can have the buyers compete on how fast they ring in to trade, and that way the person who's slow loses out, or you might be able to use a random allocation method where different buyers get to go first in different periods. But you see that seller 1...it's not as though it's clear seller 1's going to be out of business this period, but seller 1 will not sell anything until seller 2 has sold a couple of units, right? And now, so the real competition comes down between seller 1 and seller 3. And what ends up happening here is that, seller 1 had shifted away from the high quality space, where he was at, and now chooses to compete with seller 2. Remember seller 2 was the most successful in that first round, selling 2 units of the profit making a $1.80 instead of only $0.50, and seller 1 is not going to sit passively by, we want to compete on that. So, seller 1 decides to get into the medium quality space at $5.75, but seller 2 realizes that there are going to be new entrance into my market, I probably cannot get away with the same strategies as I had last period, so I'm not going to have $6 asking price with medium quality, and seller 2 was pretty shrewd here by dropping to $5.50. Now $5.50 was a pretty good stab and, you know, it was a bit of a risk. He could have, or she could've, dropped to the $5.80, in which case seller 1 wouldn't have snuck in there, but went down to $5.50. And seller 3 tries out the market for low quality units, just trying to see where the market might be. So, what happens in this round of trading is as follows. Both of the sellers who were in the medium quality space sell both products, seller 1 sells 2 units, seller 2 sells 2 units, and seller 3 now sells 0 units. So now the market is moving along, we're seeing a pattern where products that are offered for sale in the medium quality space really don't seem to be having too much trouble being sold. If you were seller 1 in this particular round, you earned a $1.30, $5.75 price minus the $4.60 costs, and then the second one you only earn $0.15, so $1.15 and $0.15 is $1.30. And for seller 2, you earned $0.80. And seller 3, you earn 0 and you come to realize, through the invisible hand of the market, this equilibration process, we're seeing the market move away, it's working pretty functionally, it's moving away to...from low quality and high quality to competing in the medium grade space. What does that tell you? Well that tells you that there's probably more overall surplus available to society, as it turns out, with these market game parameters in this medium grade space. So, what ends up happening, as a result of the market working by the invisible hand, if you think of an Adam Smith term, such that in that third period, there is a converging, not only in terms of the quality grade that is being offered medium across the board now, but also you seek strikingly similar prices. There is enough homogenization of the market and then we just want to see, you know, people are going to compete on what? Well, they're going to compete on price because quality is now held constant. And, as you can guess, the lowest price here is $5.60. We don't have any problems in this particular game with, you know, is something a medium quality in this game so far. I mean, all medium quality is part of equal quality.