The Market Game: Debriefing Part II

Did it appear, and we may not know from just this one run through of the game, and run through that we really didn't have multiple rounds go to 12 or 13 rounds, we had only, I think, 8 that we illustrated. But could we see any evidence that any of the sellers tried to establish a reputation for credibility, about quality, by always using fair prices? And the real question, that you really didn't have the data to analyze yet, is if so, were these types of sellers rewarded? So kind of imagine we had that seller 1 who engaged in strategic misrepresentation. I think we had 1 other seller 2 also had a high asking price, but instead of having a low quality grade, that seller chose to have a high quality grade that's commensurate with that high asking price. I guess one question to tee up is, if that seller wanted to try to establish a reputation for credibility, would that seller even need an auditor? And that's a very interesting question. As long as there are new entrance to sellers, so seller 1 might get chastised and run off out of the market if that person engaged in strategic misrepresentation. And if you're in a game and now there's only 2 sellers, but, of course, in the real world when there are some sellers who get run off for not playing fairly, new sellers come in and they may be highly reputable, or they may be like the old seller 1 in our game here. So the problem is, even though there is some evidence that higher reputation sellers are rewarded, they just don't get the full benefit of the doubt, because of the concern that there are some bad apples out there. So if you did run the game with the multiple rounds, you would see some evidence that honest sellers were rewarded. But you also get another interesting behavior if you were to let this game run longer. Sometimes sellers, say, they don't immediately resort to strategic misrepresentation. They're going to take the high road for a while. And they see 1 seller engage in fraud and maybe win $9 on one round of trading. Translating into a higher chance for a gift card, or a gnome, or something like that. And then you say other sellers say, we're going to maintain this high road. But then they go multiple periods, and they just have trouble convincing buyers that they are on the high road. So they say, $11.25 asking price, and then after trading occurs, yeah, we had a high-quality product. You do it again, $11.25, a high-quality product. An issue here is that it's hard if you are the buyer to separate that truly honest seller from one who's doing something that's completely nefarious, which would be as follows: Look especially like the honest seller, really garner that reputation for honesty, and then at some point in the future, sell 2 products, right, at $11.25 that really are low quality, cash in about $17 profit that round, and then really maximize your chances for very selfish consumption, right? So, when buyers do not know the quality in advance, some buyers who do trade, inevitably, typically do get ripped off. And when sellers have a very difficult time establishing a reputation for honesty, they very quickly see that it's going to be much more in their interest to buy an auditor, to credibly signal that they are honest, rather than waiting for the vagaries of the market to hopefully reward your honest behavior. So in this role, an auditor is a solution to market failures. Arising within the market, endogenously, to help trading occur, production therefore to occur, helping sellers and buyers both be better off. So it's not surprising then, that when you add an independent auditor, that the independent auditor actually can garner a pretty reasonable fee. Now often, what will happen in these games, for students who are just learning, they sometimes will overpay for an audit in a strict sense of, wow, yeah I got... if I was a seller, I was able to sell my product as a result of getting the audit, but I find now, on further review, that 50 or 80%, or in some cases 100%, of my profit is now just going away because I'm paying my auditor. So the actual selling price for audit services is something itself that would need to equilibrate over time. So we have to think about how much should the sellers be willing to pay, how much should the buyers be willing to pay. And that is really something that is more [COUGH] nuanced, and that takes some time to reveal, just like there was an equilibration in the product market for high, and medium, and low grade. There also would be a secondary equilibration process for how much audit quality. Now in this particular game we really made it simple, because the audits were 100% accurate, the auditors were, in other words, completely competent and completely independent. And so what we really need to think about in the next lesson is, what if you have imperfect auditors who are trying to help markets function in a very efficient way?