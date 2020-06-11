The Market Game: Implications for Auditing Part III

So another question to ask that we can think of, with the aid of the market game is, if there is a demand for the auditor that bubbles up from the economy, who should be the one paying for the auditor? Who should be the one selecting the auditor? And there is a reading by a guy named Dan Cline, there are other readings, of course, that you can look at on this matter, but he does a pretty good job of laying out a bunch of different verifiers in society, and one of those verifier types are financial statement auditors. Other types of verifiers would be Underwriters Laboratory. So if you look on the back of major appliances like stoves and dryers, you'll see a UL insignia, that are vouching for the safety of those products, electronic products, usually. Better Homes and Gardens, Consumer Reports, Dun & Bradstreet, the Bond Rating, Moody's. And he takes stock of who is paying these verifiers and what is the nature of the service that is being offered and who is relying on their report. And what he ends up noticing is that if you have a large number of fairly heterogeneous, mixed different kinds of users, who have their own nuance needs, they pay attention to some of the same performance measures but have their own particular things that they want to look at. And certainly, in the case of a public company, common stock investors have their own set of ratios they want to look at. The earnings-per-share, the trends and that, are they earning a return in excess of the weighted cost capital for that company. If you're a creditor you have another thing that you're looking at. You're looking at, basically, the capacity of that company to pay back its debt in a timely manner. If you are a customer wanting a long-term contract, you basically want to know if you really rearrange your lifestyle to buy those products, that that company will be around for a long time. So if a company has a ten year warranty on a product, it's meaningful, because that company will be around in ten years. Your supplier, same idea, you want to rearrange your supply lines and your sourcing to really meet the needs of this one customer of yours. So you have all these needs, and in the auditing field you have these really general purpose financial statements, a bunch of different users, and when that's the case, that is a case where you sometimes, or most of the time I should say, will see the promiser do the payment. Okay? So in the real world, what happens is that the promiser pays the auditor. Okay? The auditor, in turn, issues a report back to the Promiser. The Promiser then says, here's my shares of stock, trusters, and you can buy my shares of stock, in light of that audited report, and the trusters will say you know, I think I can agree with you and buy your shares of stock, at a higher price than I otherwise would, because of that audited financial statement. So if someone were to come to you, maybe a professor who teaches your auditing class, and asks you, in a learning assessment or in a test, why does it make sense for, let's go back to a real-world company, let's say Microsoft. Why does it make sense for Microsoft to be the ones who hire their auditor? I think it's Deloitte, has been for many years anyway. Why shouldn't all of the investors of Microsoft say, when we buy shares of stock, 15 cents or 20 cents or a dollar on that share, goes into the audit feed pool, and then the investors pick the auditor? Wouldn't that be much more coherent? And you should understand why it is that, at least in the current setup, that the audited companies, particularly the audit committees of these audit companies, are the ones who pay the auditor. And it is very interesting because we will talk again and again in this course that the auditor is not part of management. The auditor is an independent auditor. So this independence of the auditor has to exist notwithstanding the fact that the company pays the auditor. Something to continue to think about. So we'll stop here and we'll pick up in looking at some markers of higher quality financial reporting.