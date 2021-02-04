Availability Zones

Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials
Amazon Web Services

4.8 (796 ratings)

 | 

52K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Cloud Computing Security, AWS cloud, cloud networking, Cloud Computing, Migration and Innovation

DG

Feb 4, 2021

Very good overview of the entire AWS, but also about Cloud business model in general. Some topics are a bit too basic for me, but it does not matter - overview is really good.

TF

Apr 2, 2021

This is extremely amazing sorry I didn’t get started when I first applied ah few months ago it wasn’t letting in but now I’m thank happy I’ve gotten the opportunity 😭❤️👏🏾

From the lesson

Global Infrastructure and Reliability, Networking

Introduction to Module 32:25
Regions7:41
Availability Zones4:00
Edge Locations3:53
How to Provision AWS Resources (Part 1)3:54
How to Provision AWS Resources (Part 2)3:33
Module 3 Summary1:22

Taught By

    Rudy Chetty

    Senior Solutions Architect

    Morgan Willis

    Senior Cloud Technologist

    Blaine Sundrud

    Senior Technical Trainer

