AWS Instructor Hours - September 2021

video-placeholder
Loading...
Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Amazon Web Services

4.7 (3,025 ratings)

 | 

120K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

AWS Identity and Access Management, Networking on AWS, AWS Management Console, Cloud Computing, aws security

Reviews

4.7 (3,025 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    79.83%
  • 4 stars
    16.99%
  • 3 stars
    2.11%
  • 2 stars
    0.26%
  • 1 star
    0.79%

NC

Jul 10, 2021

A really great course for beginners. Included Lab sessions which were helpful in understanding the concepts in depth. We surely help those who wants to pursue their career in cloud.

SA

May 28, 2021

Great, well organized and informational course for starting AWS. I think every developer who wants to start working with AWS must watch this course before it. I highly recommend it.

From the lesson

Introducing Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS Instructor Hours - September 202157:57

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Morgan Willis

    Senior Cloud Technologist

  • Placeholder

    Alana Layton

    Technical Curriculum Developer

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder