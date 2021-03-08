Course Feedback

video-placeholder
Loading...
Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Amazon Web Services

4.8 (3,375 ratings)

 | 

160K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

AWS Identity and Access Management, Networking on AWS, AWS Management Console, Cloud Computing, aws security

Reviews

4.8 (3,375 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    80.50%
  • 4 stars
    16.50%
  • 3 stars
    1.98%
  • 2 stars
    0.29%
  • 1 star
    0.71%

MS

Dec 23, 2022

Great course. I love all the hands on training. This course is an excellent way to get yourself familiarized with all AWS different tools/ navigate the website. Great job with this course!

RT

Dec 10, 2022

The course was expertly created with use-case scenarios to help beginners understand the concepts, and the guided hands-on learning activities truly enhanced the learning experience.

From the lesson

Week 1: AWS Overview and Security

Welcome to AWS Cloud Technical Essentials2:34
Meet the Instructors2:03
Course Feedback1:42

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Morgan Willis

    Senior Cloud Technologist

  • Placeholder

    Seph Robinson

    Cloud Technologist

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder