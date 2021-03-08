Demo Creating an Amazon DynamoDB Table

- [Instructor] Welcome to our exercise on setting up the database for our application. So we've already created and modified the application and have created and tested the uploading to the S3 bucket. So to get the application fully functional, or at a fully functional stage, the next thing to do is to launch a database. But before I launch the database, I want to launch an instance that's ready to use that database so that we can test it as soon as it's done. So to launch that instance, I'm going to go over to EC2. And go over to the instances. And just like with the last time, I'm going to use the shortcut where I launch a clone of an instance that I have already launched. So to do that, I'm going to select my employee-directory-app-s3, because that's the most updated version of this application. And then I'm going to go over to actions, image and templates. And then, I'm going to launch more like this. Now that I'm in that launch page, what I want to do, just so that I know that I am on the correct instance and that I'm using the correct instance. Instead of appending -s3 to this, I'm going to append -dynamodb so that I know that this is the application instance that is testing with the database and not just connecting to the bucket. So now that I've adjusted that, I can scroll down. I see that most of my settings are still there. I want to make sure that I'm still using the same key in case I do need to access the instance. And I also want to just verify, even though I know that this works, I just want to verify that I am still using the role. One other thing that I want to make sure to do is to ensure that the instance launches with a public IP. And I scrolled just right over this. And so scrolling back, I go to the network settings and auto-assigned public IP, and just make sure that I click Enable on that. And that way the instance will have a public IP, and I can access it and test it once the instance and the database are all fully launched. So now that I've done that, I can see that my user data is exactly where I left it after adding the bucket. And now I can click Launch instance. As always, give that some time to launch. And I can just go over to the instances and occasionally refresh this in order to make sure that my instance has launched. So I'm going to give this a few minutes while waiting for the instance to launch and making sure that where it currently says, "Initializing," it will say, "2/2 checks passed." Now that it's been a few minutes, I'll go ahead and refresh the page again. And I can see that two of two checks have passed. So I'll go ahead and select my dynamodb labeled instance and copy its public IP address, just because I want to make sure that the application is up and running before I proceed. If this weren't running, as we can see it is, if it wasn't, then I would go back and see where I made a mistake in launching the instance. And once the application was successfully running, then I would, I would move forward with creating the database. And so since I can see that the base employee directory application is up and running, I can go ahead and proceed with creating the DynamoDB table. In order to do that, I'm going to go up to the search bar and type in dynamo and click on the DynamoDB service. And once I'm here, I'm just going to go ahead and click Create table. Since I don't have any tables currently running, it's just the easiest way to get to this table creation screen. For the table name, I'm going to put Employees because the application is set up to work with a database named Employees. So this will make it very easy for it to just utilize this. And then for my partition key, I'm going to put id. And this is because again, the application is set up to utilize this for organization within the table. And then, I'm going to keep this type as a string. After I've done that, all of the default settings can remain, and I'll just go ahead and click Create table. And that takes just a little bit of time, and the table will be created in just a bit. So I'll just give it a couple of seconds here. So that took almost no time at all, and the table has successfully been created. So now that the table is created, instead of adding items directly to this table, what I want to do is test the application again. So I will make sure I copy my instance's public IP address. So I'll go over to my instances and select the instance that was launched for this and copy its IP address. And then, in a new tab I will paste that address. And I can see that the Employee Directory app is still running, and it is currently an empty directory. But I can go ahead and add an employee to this directory just to make sure that everything is connected. So what I'll do is I'll click Add. And I'll go ahead and put my name here, and then my location, and my job title. I'll also just select a couple of these options here, just so that we can see what it looks like as everything is added to this table and added to this directory. So since I am a Seattle resident, I am also very much a Seattle fan, and I'm very definitely a coffee snob. I will also not just put this information into the table, but I will add a file. I'll add my employee photo and open that up. And then once that has all been added, I can go ahead and click Save. And as we can see, I now have an entry in the Employee Directory. So it looks, it looks good here. And we can see that I am now in the directory. But I want to show that this isn't just something that was added to this location. So, what I will do is show that these items were added in the table and in the S3 bucket. So starting with S3, I'll go over to S3. And then, I will open up the bucket that I had created. And as we can see, my employee pic has been added, and it's the employee picture that I uploaded. Even though it has its own designated name here, this is the object that was uploaded through that application. And then I can also go over to DynamoDB and can view my table, and view my employee table, and explore the table items. And I can also see that my employee items that were added through the directory are here. And so it shows which badges I associated with myself, my name, my job title, my location. It shows the name of the object that was uploaded through the directory, and it shows the ID specifically for this table, and the partition key that we established. So now that all of that has been done, what I want to do is just go ahead and keep the table running. But I want to go back to EC2 and stop the instance so that I'm not accruing any additional charges as I prepare to move on to the next stage of this application infrastructure development. So I'll go ahead and stop that instance, and that's where I'll go ahead and close this walkthrough out. And I'll see you in the next one.