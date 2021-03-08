Demonstration: Launching the Employee Directory Application

- [Instructor] Hello everyone. In this video we are going to walk through how to launch the EC2 instance that will be hosting the Employee Directory Application. You can see that I'm already in the EC2 console and what I want to do first is click Launch instances. This brings us to a page where we can begin to provide the configurations that we want for this instance. I'm gonna go ahead and give this a name. I'm gonna say Employee Directory App is the name, and then we can scroll down, and we can then select the Amazon Machine Image. Amazon Machine Images can come from AWS, like this Amazon Linux 2 AMI, for example. This is the one that we'll be using, but you can also browse more AMIs that would include AMI coming from the AWS marketplace. So if you were using a third party vendor, for example, they might have an AMI on the marketplace that you could use that would boot up, and have their software pre-installed, and the configurations that are needed for that application pre-configured on that instance. You also can create your own custom AMIs that can be used internally to your organization that would include pre-installed software that was pre-approved by maybe your security team, for example, We are going to select the Amazon Linux 2 AMI, which is Free Tier eligible. Then we can scroll down, and we can then select the instance type. If you click this dropdown list, you can explore the different types of instances that are available to you. Notice how we have the instance family, which is T, the generation which is 2, a dot, and then the size, which here I'm hovering over, extra large, but if you were to scroll down further you can see that this changes, right? We have different types of instance families and types like the c5ad.4xlarge. You can even see the next one down here is .24xlarge. So these instances go from micro all the way up to many, many extra large sizes. I'm gonna scroll back up to the top and then I'm going to select the t2.micro which is Free Tier eligible. Next, we have to decide if we want to configure a key pair. We are going to select that we are going to proceed without a key pair for this, and the reason for that is because I don't intend to SSH into this instance to connect to it. We could use EC2 Instance Connect, which is built into the console. That does not require the creation of a key pair in order to connect to that instance and be able to run commands on the command line. So for that reason, we are going to proceed without a key pair. Next, what we need to do is select the network settings. We can click edit, and then here you can see that we have currently selected the default VPC. That is what we want. Our default VPC is going to include some public subnets that we can place this instance in. So we're going to leave this portion of the network setting the way it is, and also note that we have the auto-assigned public IP is set to enable which is important because as the EC2 instance launches, it will be assigned a private IP, but also a public IP, which can be used to access this instance. Then what we wanna do is click Create security group and then we can give this security group a name. We'll go ahead and leave this name the default name and then we can scroll down where we can configure the rules. I'm going to select the dropdown, which currently has SSH as the type of inbound traffic that we want to allow. I'm going to select HTTP here instead, which then will set the port range to be 80. And then where do I want to allow this traffic from? I wanna select anywhere, which then also pre-populates the CIDR range for anywhere, which is 0000/0, which just represents the internet. And then I'm going to add another security group rule. Select the Type dropdown, scroll down to HTTPS, which then populates the port range at 443, and then I want these source type to be Anywhere, which is again from the internet. Now scrolling down further, we could configure an EBS volume here. We're going to go ahead and leave just the root volume. We're not going to add any new volumes. Then expanding the advanced details section, we have to provide a couple more pieces of information. The first being the IAM instance profile. So this is what IAM role do you want to associate with the instance profile for this instance. I'm going to select employee web app for this, which includes the permissions that we need for this application to run. Then we're going to scroll down, past all of this, we're going to accept the defaults, and then under the User data, I'm going to paste in the user data script that will launch this instance, and I have a couple of things that I want to point out and change here. The first thing I want to change is I want to change the region that we are using. I'm gonna enter in us-west-2 because we are operating out of the Oregon region. Now, to go over this, a script here, we are downloading the source files first, and then we are unzipping the zip file that was downloaded. We are changing directories into the application directory that was created when we unzipped it. Then we are installing some different requirements for this application, and this includes something called Stress, and what this is gonna be used for, this is gonna be used later in the course where we are gonna simulate stress on this instance to watch it scale up and down, and to view the metrics from this instance. So, that's what that is. Then, we are exporting a couple of different environment variables that are used by the application. It's gonna point us to what S3 bucket are we using, which we currently don't have created right now, what default region do we wanna use, which is us-west-2, and then also whether we wanna use Dynamo mode or whether we want to use RDS, and then finally at the end here, we are going to be running this application.py file. All right, so now I will click Launch instance and this will create all of the different pieces that we need for instance, and it will take a couple of minutes to get up and running. If we click on this instance ID, that will bring us to this page here, where we can then see we have our Employee Directory App. If I click the checkbox and then expand this panel below, we can then see a bunch of different information about this instance, including the instant state, which is currently pending. So we will come back whenever this instance is up and running and ready to be accessed. Alright, and we're back and we can see that the instance state is now running. If we copy this public IPv4 address and then I'm going to paste it into a new tab in another screen and drag it over here. We can expand this and we can see that we have the IP address that I've pasted in at the top, and then we have our empty Employee Directory Application running, which this is exactly what we would expect because it's brand new. We don't have the database set up, we don't have the S3 bucket for the images set up yet, but this is up and running, which shows that our EC2 instance configurations did work for public access and also that our user data script did run.