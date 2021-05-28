Introduction to Week 3

Are you in a technical role and want to learn the fundamentals of AWS? Do you aspire to have a job or career as a cloud developer, architect, or in an operations role? If so, AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is an ideal way to start. This course was designed for those at the beginning of their cloud-learning journey - no prior knowledge of cloud computing or AWS products and services required! Throughout the course, students will build highly available, scalable, and cost effective application step-by-step. Upon course completion, you will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply core AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases. You’ll also learn about cloud security with a review of AWS' shared responsibility model and an introduction to AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM). And, you’ll know how AWS services can be used to monitor and optimize infrastructure in the cloud. AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is a fundamental-level course and will build your competence, confidence, and credibility with practical cloud skills that help you innovate and advance your professional future. Enroll in AWS Cloud Technical Essentials and start learning the technical fundamentals of AWS today! Note: This course was designed for learners with a technical background. If you are new to the cloud or come from a business background, we recommend completing AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials (https://www.coursera.org/learn/aws-cloud-practitioner-essentials) before enrolling in this course.