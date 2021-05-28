Redesigning the Employee Directory Application

video-placeholder
Loading...
Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
Amazon Web Services

4.8 (2,315 ratings)

 | 

85K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 4 in the DevOps on AWS Specialization

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Compute, Cloud Computing Security, AWS cloud, Networking, Storage

Reviews

4.8 (2,315 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    80.82%
  • 4 stars
    16.50%
  • 3 stars
    1.81%
  • 2 stars
    0.34%
  • 1 star
    0.51%

EE

Dec 11, 2021

This is so much fun than I expected, I know nothing about AWS and cloud service but I still passed with high grades. I like the style of the two instructors very natural yet professional

SA

May 28, 2021

Great, well organized and informational course for starting AWS. I think every developer who wants to start working with AWS must watch this course before it. I highly recommend it.

From the lesson

Week 4

Redesigning the Employee Directory Application9:03

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Morgan Willis

    Senior Cloud Technologist

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder