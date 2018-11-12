Bitcoin vs Ethereum

Bitcoin versus Ethereum. So, in my opinion bitcoin was the opening act, the gateway drug, the MySpace of blockchain technologies, although we should give thanks and praise to Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous figure who created the Bitcoin protocol. She essentially solved the double spending problem and advanced computer science and mathematics. With that said, I liken Bitcoin to a giant abacus where I can essentially send a bead on an abacus peer to peer without a bank in the middle, and we can move those tokens or these abacus beads along this global distributed ledger. After about nine years of academic research on consensus algorithms, peer to peer networking, cryptographic tokens, and most importantly the virtual machine, Ethereum wanted to take that same peer-to-peer principle and essentially apply that to any type of software application. So, at its heart, Ethereum, Bitcoin both share the same properties of having a blockchain database, a peer-to-peer networking infrastructure and architecture, cryptographic tokens to incentivize the securitization of the networks, and a consensus algorithm. The core difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum lies in the virtual machine. Within the virtual machine of Ethereum, we can actually program applications. There is a language which creates essentially a world computer rather than a world abacus for Bitcoin that is named solidity, which is a derivative of JavaScript, and we can now program applications. It's important to note that both Bitcoin and Ethereum rely now on proof-of-work to form consensus, and Ethereum is going through four major upgrades for scalability. So, the first upgrade for Ethereum scalability is the establishment of what are called state channels. If i take everybody in this room to the bar, and I give the bartender a credit card, I would essentially open that state channel. If I bought everybody here Shirley Temple, and then everybody a hamburger, and then everybody a dessert, we would have batching of those transactions that could happen off-chain. Then, when I eventually close that tab, all of those batch transactions would be closed on-chain. This is a way to have thousands of microtransactions off-chain, and then have the opening and the closing of the channel on-chain. Next, is the evolution from proof-of-work to proof of stake where rather than having wasteful hardware mining, we will have deposits to form consensus on the state of the network. After that, we have sharding where essentially shards of the database have form consensus to agree on the state rather than every actor on the network. Lastly, we have a white paper that was written by Vital Puterin and Joseph Pune on a scalability solution called plasma, wherein we have Ethereum as the main settlement layer, and having child and grandchild block chains on top of that that could be vertical specific. With that being said, Ethereum is set out to be a platform by which we could create decentralized applications. So, in my opinion, there's infinite ability for applications to be created versus within the Bitcoin community, for what I see, I see the majority of people are speculating on the price whereas within the Ethereum communities, I see thousands and hundreds of thousands of developers actually building software, where I think that we see in Bitcoin essentially the replacement and for gold being a store of value and an anti-inflationary hedge versus with Ethereum, we see the beginnings of what I believe will be the next generation of the Internet.