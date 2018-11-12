Blockchain Interoperability

Blockchain: Foundations and Use Cases
4.7 (761 ratings)

72K Students Enrolled

KC

Nov 12, 2018

This is excellent foundation course for beginners. Especially the real time examples given in the course are awesome. I liked the decision tree logic when to implement Blockchain.

AC

Mar 23, 2019

Covered so many things about Blockchain technology. Great course designed for anyone who wants to start understanding this amazing technology. Thank you Team Consensus!!!!

From the lesson

Module 3: Blockchain in Use

Lesson 2: Public, Private & Consortium Blockchains3:23
Blockchain Interoperability7:23

