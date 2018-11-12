Lesson 2: Wallets, Exchanges & Transactions

Many people have experienced interacting with a blockchain and specifically the Bitcoin blockchain by using a wallet. A wallet is a metaphor. Your wallet doesn't actually contain Bitcoins, your wallet is perhaps more like a key chain which holds private keys with each key being associated with a public key address. You can have as many keys as you want in your wallet. A private key is just a huge, huge number that is cryptographically related to a public key address, another huge number. Your private keys let you prove to the Bitcoin network that you are the owner of the coins associated with the matching public addresses. You'll have to use some kind of software to use the information in your wallet on the network. Remember, your wallet doesn't contain currency, it contains keys. This is what a private key and an address actually look like. I just generated them. Though it may look like it, this isn't a public private key pair. Instead, at least with Bitcoin, the address is derived from the public key so you can have different addresses owned by one key. On some blockchains like Ethereum, the address itself is the matching cryptographic public key. The key and address that you see here would function on the Bitcoin blockchain. Of course, now that you have the private key, you could take control of any coins assigned to this public key address because that private key is the only way the system knows that anyone owns the public key. Those look like long strings of letters, but they're actually large, large numbers just encoded as letters for convenience. I can just generate these and start using them on the Bitcoin network. There's no opening an account. As soon as funds are transferred to that public address, the network will see that that address is associated with the funds. But only if you have a cryptographically matching private key will the network allow you to then control them. Currency is actually stored on the network and not in a wallet. Even then, the coins themselves aren't really stored, it's the transactions that are stored. What you're trading is actually ownership over tokens which can be traced all the way back to whenever those tokens were created on the network from mining, for example. If Alec transfers five Bitcoins to Barb, a search is done backward through the blockchain until it's clear that Alec received enough Bitcoins in the past to make this transaction. There is no account balance with the blockchain. Instead, it's just a list of credits and debits. You go as far back as you need to to ensure that a transaction can be made. For private keys you keep in your wallet, let you prove that you control the coins assigned to their associated addresses, and you can then assign ownership of them to someone else's address, and then whoever owns that address can control them and assign them to someone else and so on. The example block from the last module wouldn't contain a list of names but addresses, and public key cryptography and signing are the processes that operate behind the scenes to keep coins secure. Wallets come in many varieties. You can have a wallet on a piece of paper, and many people do. The idea is just to keep your private keys secure. Any wallet that is offline, such as on paper or on a disconnected computer, is more secure than an Internet-connected wallet on say a mobile phone or personal computer. There are hardware wallets that are a good mix of convenience and security. They can provide the security you get by being disconnected from the network, but also be convenient to use and have a better user interface than a piece of paper. Exchanges are the places where you can generally buy and sell cryptocurrency. Trade one kind for another and many can actually provide a wallet for you to use. It's through exchanges that you might convert your local fiat currency to a cryptocurrency and say trade Bitcoin for Ether. Exchanges connect buyers and sellers together in the same way that stock exchanges do. It's worth giving careful thought to what exchange you use because this industry is relatively new and exchanges can come and go. If they go and they possess your cryptocurrency, it's unlikely you'll regain them. If you want to trade currencies, a good practice is to make the trades on an exchange but move the tokens to a more secure privately contained wallet. The most important thing to understand here is that your account address. The one that is associated with the Bitcoins you possess and the address that you receive coins with is a public key with a matching private key that only you possess. So, this public address is used to two ways. It's used to confirm that you signed a transaction with your private key and it's used to confirm that enough funds are available to make any transfers. When you announce a transaction on the network, it goes into a central pool of unprocessed transactions called the mempool. Miners look at transactions from this pool and try to put them into a block and then create a valid block by changing the nonce as we saw in an earlier lesson. But the miners also verify that any transaction that they include is valid first. To do that for a transaction, they would confirm that enough Bitcoin has been assigned to the address that you're using for the transaction, and they also decrypt your assigned transaction which ensures that the holder of the private key, hopefully you, was the one that initiated it. After verifying all the transactions in his block, the miner starts mining. Each miner is operating with a possibly different set of transactions from the mempool. When any miner finds a valid block, it sends it to a node. That node will also verify the block and its constituent transactions, and if valid, pass it along to other connected nodes, who will do the same process and pass it on and so on. Once this process is complete, processed transactions are removed from the mempool and the network will see that your transferred coins are now associated with a new address, which means those coins are not owned by you anymore, they belong to the owner of the address that you sent them to. That is they will belong to whoever has the private key for that address. Transactions are a fundamental concept in blockchain. But as we'll see in upcoming lessons, in particular with Ethereum, it can get more complicated.