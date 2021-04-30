Next on Bookkeeper Rescue

Intuit
Bookkeeping Basics
Intuit

4.6 (2,304 ratings)

 | 

60K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Basis Of Accounting, accounting software, Accounting Cycle, Creating Financial Statements, Double-Entry Bookkeeping System

Reviews

4.6 (2,304 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    74.13%
  • 4 stars
    18.18%
  • 3 stars
    4.68%
  • 2 stars
    1.25%
  • 1 star
    1.73%

SO

Jun 18, 2022

This is a great course, it explains all concepts in a very easy to understand language. I suggest adding more practice/examples on journal entries and ledgers, how to transfer from JE to GL.

JS

Jun 30, 2022

Excellent information! All of the information was easy to understand and follow. I loved how the program was laid out and the information included. Very comprehensive for basic information.

From the lesson

Accounting Concepts and Measurement

In this module, you'll be introduced to the role of a bookkeeper and gain an understanding of how to use the accounting equation and double-entry accounting.

Introduction and Learning Objectives1:45
The Accounting Principle2:00
Accounting Equation Summary0:27
Next on Bookkeeper Rescue0:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Intuit Professional Development

